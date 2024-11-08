Weight Loss Drugs Show Promise in Relieving Knee Osteoarthritis Pain in New Study

Semaglutide, a medication known for aiding weight loss and managing diabetes, might also bring pain relief to those suffering from knee osteoarthritis, according to a new study.

Diabetes Drug, Like Ozempic, Found to Relieve Knee Pain in Osteoarthritis

The drug, sold under the brand names Ozempic for diabetes and Wegovy for weight management, has shown promising results in reducing knee pain and improving physical function in people with obesity-related knee osteoarthritis, potentially offering a new solution for millions living with this condition.

In a clinical trial involving 407 participants, the researchers administered weekly doses of 2.4 milligrams of semaglutide to one group, while another group received a placebo.

The results, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, showed that individuals taking semaglutide experienced an average pain reduction of 41.7 points on a 100-point scale, compared to a reduction of 27.5 points among those given a placebo.

This significant difference in pain reduction suggests that semaglutide could provide notable relief for knee osteoarthritis sufferers, allowing them to perform everyday activities like walking with less discomfort, Jerusalem Post reported.

Researchers noted that semaglutide's ability to help with weight loss may explain some of the pain relief it provides. On average, participants in the semaglutide group saw a 13.7% decrease in body weight, compared to just a 3.2% reduction in the placebo group. This weight reduction likely reduced the pressure on participants' knees, easing their pain.

Semaglutide is part of a class of medications called GLP-1 receptor agonists, which mimic the effects of a hormone that promotes feelings of fullness after eating.

This mechanism not only helps with weight loss but also has anti-inflammatory properties, which could contribute to its effectiveness in reducing joint pain.

By calming inflammation and reducing the immune response that can worsen joint damage, semaglutide might relieve symptoms for those with knee osteoarthritis.

Arthritis Relief with Semaglutide

Despite the encouraging findings, experts note some limitations of the study. The trial was partially funded by Novo Nordisk, the company that manufactures semaglutide.

Additionally, while participants were advised on diet and exercise routines during the study, the researchers did not track adherence to these guidelines.

According to Science Alert, since semaglutide is an expensive medication, it may not be accessible to everyone, and it is not yet clear if long-term use would be required to maintain pain relief.

Stopping the medication may lead to weight regain, potentially bringing back some of the pain relief benefits. This new research brings hope to those who struggle with the daily challenges of knee osteoarthritis. While current treatments for the condition exist, many come with side effects or limited effectiveness.

People with knee osteoarthritis often face a difficult cycle, where pain hinders their ability to exercise, but regular physical activity could help manage their symptoms.