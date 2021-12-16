DAWSON SPRINGS, KENTUCKY - DECEMBER 15: Residents continue to recover from Friday's tornado on December 15, 2021 in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes touched down in several Midwest states late Friday December 10, causing widespread destruction and leaving scores of people dead and injured. (Photo : Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

On the 10th of December, a destructive and fatal protracted storm blew over Kentucky, picking up material of different sizes and tossing everything into the stratosphere like gadgets.

A prized household portrait was swept up into the windstorm, eventually falling to the ground over 130 miles down the road from the now-destroyed community of Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

Long-Track Tornado Move Family Portrait 130 Miles Away

"I stepped out from my vehicle in New Albany, Indiana, and saw this photo glued to the glass," Posten said on Facebook. "It appears to say 'Gertie Swatzell and JD Swatzell, 1942.'"

Katie Posten assumed somebody really must have placed a letter on her passenger window when she stepped out to her vehicle on Saturday.

When she went forward, she noticed it was an old crusty image, she told the media. A mother in a patterned clothing holds a youngster on her lap in the photograph.

"And it just seemed like somebody just left a letter on my windshield, and then I scraped it off and understood, 'Oh, this is just a black and white photo," Posten, a New Albany, Indiana citizen, informed AccuWeather National Correspondent Bill Wadell.

"I believe, I knew right away that it must have been from a house that had been hit the evening before."

The photograph, is a dark image of a woman in a striped dress cuddling with a small kid on her lap, arrived with two hints: a message scratched on the reverse with different names and the year 1942.

"Seeing the timestamp, I recognized that was most certainly from a tornado-damaged residence; how else would it be there?" she further explains.

"It's clearly not an invoice since it's a well-preserved photograph."

Posten after some time, snapped a snapshot of the image and quickly published it on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. With much less than three hours, online networking armchair detectives found identified the household that owned the photos.

Family Photo From Dawson City Reach To Kentucky

Someone who has the username Cole Swatzell wrote underneath Posten's post stating the image belongs to family members in Dawson Springs.

Posten had also been fortunate to make contact with Cole Swatzell via her social media account on Facebook, who stated the photograph came to his household in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, roughly 130 miles southwest of New Albany.

"To fathom this has gotten up to this point, this is my father's family members," Swatzell said on the presently viral post on facebook.

Posten intends to face to face transmit the image and urges people in the vicinity to search their gardens for ancestral antiques which may have been carried by the massive tornado's fierce wind gusts.

"If you discover anything at all, share it and attempt to get it back to the owner because you just never realize what may transpire," she suggested.

It is fairly uncommon for material to be pulled up by powerful tornadoes and scattered much further distances after the storm have passed. As per The Associated Press, sheet wreckage drifted 230 miles from the Missouri Bootheel into southern Illinois in one notable and perhaps comparable example from the 1920s.

