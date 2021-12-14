Officials at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks announced the reopening of Giant Forest to visitors three months after a devastating California wildfire affected the ancient sequoia groves.

Reopening of Giant Forest After the Devastating Fire

According to authorities, limited portions of the forest will reopen to the public on Saturday, although winter storms may cause some road closures, according to Phys.org.

Public access to the KNP Complex fire has been restricted since mid-September, when it burnt more than 88,000 acres and continues to smolder in certain locations.

It was one of the most memorable sights of the year when the base of the General Sherman Tree - known as the biggest tree on Earth by volume - was covered with fire-resistant foil.

Officials with both Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks say they have been working hard to restore access to Giant Forest as fast as they can properly do so, and they appreciate everyone for their understanding and flexibility in light of the restricted access they are presently able to give.

Impacts of KNP Complex Fire

California's new breed of rapid, hotter and more ferocious wildfires has proven devastating, even though sequoias are acclimated to wildfire and rely on it for reproduction. KNP Complex and Windy fires in the southern Sierra Nevada killed as many as 3,600 gigantic sequoias this year.

Officials estimate that just 3% to 5% of the world's largest sequoia population has been lost.

While the Giant Forest's Congress Trail was damaged by the fire, it is still open to the public and may be used by anybody interested. According to officials, authorities plan to put warnings on some of the trails affected by the fire, but the most severely damaged routes will stay closed.

From Hospital Rock to the junction of Wolverton Road, it will reopen on Saturday. Visitors are recommended to bring their own food and drink to the Giant Forest Museum, since there is no potable water or food in the region.

Tire chains may be necessary in the next winter storms, according to authorities.

Low Number of Vistors at Giant Forest

Sequoia National Park's foothills remain accessible, although visitors are recommended to verify weather and road conditions before heading to the park in the winter.

Since wildfires and the pandemic of the COVID-19 virus struck the region hard, authorities say that the number of visitors received reduced.

Despite the challenges of the winter, Jordan expressed optimism that the company will be able to return to a level of access that is more typical for this time of year once dangers were reduced, workers returned to their homes, and hurdles were overcome.

The Giant Forest will reopen four days a week, starting at 8 a.m., according to park authorities. from Christmas Day through New Year's Day, with seven-day access.

