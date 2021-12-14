Two lions that were sedated after they escaped from their container at the Changi airport on Sunday being Dec 12 have regained consciousness.

Where Could the Lions Come From?

Mandai Wildlife Group veterinary and quarantine specialists are actively monitoring the big cats, thought to be part of a seven-lion consignment on its way to a foreign facility, according to The Strait Times.

In order to ensure the safety and well-being of the lions, the organization has quarantined them in Mandai.

A Singapore Airlines spokesman stated Sunday that the lions did not break through the container's protective netting at any point during the shipment's delivery.

One lion was said to have climbed on top of the other's cage before they were drugged. Due to "commercial sensitivity and confidentiality reasons," SIA refuses to speak more on the issue.

On Sunday, it was reported that an investigation had been launched. Mandai Wildlife Group's "professional guidance" will continue to be sought by the airline in order to guarantee that the lions are suitable for travel before they continue their voyage, according to the airline.

A black panther, a hippopotamus, a jaguar, and an African wild dog have all escaped from their cages in Singapore throughout the years.

Reasons Why the Animals Were Sedated

Singapore Airlines (SIA) requested that VICE World News work with Mandai Wildlife Group, the organization in charge of running Singapore Zoo, to help ensure the lions' well-being.

The lions had to be sedated so that the veterinarians can safely transfer the enormous predators to their facility in the north of the city-state, and the lions have recovered very well from the anesthetic, according to an emailed statement.

Scientists are keeping an eye on the animals, making sure they're safe and comfortable, SIA said.

A VICE reporter called Singapore Airlines (SIA) to inquire about the lions' shipping, as well as when they would begin their journey, and also the nature of the trip.

Investigation of the Incident

An investigation has been launched by Singapore Airlines International (SIA), the country's primary carrier and one of the world's top airlines. SIA notified state media that it was managing the lions' transportation. The zoo's "veterinary and carnivore care teams" were also contacted by the airline to help with the issue.

While the event is being examined, the lions' welfare is the most important consideration, a SIA representative stated. In a statement, the airline said there had been no disturbance to the carrier's operations, but did not explain where the giant cats had come from or where they had been going.

Singapore is an important transit hub for wildlife smuggling from Indonesia and Malaysia's neighboring countries. The worldwide wildlife trade monitoring network TRAFFIC has classified it as one of the world's top ten illicit smuggling centers, and that was in 2010.

