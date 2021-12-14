MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY - DECEMBER 12: In this aerial view, Salvage and cleanup continues after a tornado ripped through the area two days prior, on December 12, 2021 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Multiple tornadoes touched down in several Midwest states late evening December 10 causing widespread destruction and leaving more than 80 people dead. (Photo : Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

"When you lose everything, you don't know where to begin."

A deadly storm and tornado took over Western Kentucky city, totally damaging and destroying homes and businesses and resulted to around 100 people dead in Southern and Central U.S. The tornado was one among at least 50 tornadoes which hit eight states in the country.

The states affected, including Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, and Tennessee, felt the fury of the 150-mile per hour winds that knocked out power lines and ripped off roofs in buildings, decimating communities.

"Boom, everything fell on us," said Kyanna Parsons-Perez said as the building she was working in collapsed and pinned her to the ground.

Parsons-Perez was working at her shift at the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory when the tornado struck.

Survivors of tornado in Bowling Green continue to face trauma amid recovery.

Frustration of recovery

A lot of people in Bowling Green faces an exhausting reality after a soggy wreckage damaged personal important documents like insurance claims, driver's licenses, and credit cards lost to the deadly tornado that hit about 1 A.M. Central time on Saturday.

"It's heartbreaking," said Shalea Parke as she passed time at a Red Cross shelter at a high school and middle school complex. "It feels like you got to start all over again."

"It's hard when your whole life gets taken away in a few minutes," added Tony Trester, 44, son of Deborah Gibson whose home was also completely destroyed. Gibson said she had been through hurricanes before moving to Bowling Green, but nothing like the ferocity of the tornado. "For the first time, I'm breaking down," she said. "We're lost and so confused."

Survivors of this disaster are currently in a state of shock after debris from their homes pile by the curb for pickup. "I need a home and don't have one. It's a rude awakening to a new life," said another resident, Anthony Hickey Sr.

Also read: Eruption in Indonesia's Tallest Volcano Leaves Thousands Displaced and 30 Dead

Calm after the storm

Although a traumatic experience, Jacob Perdue, 27, believes that even with the losses, he is still blessed.

"When it gets ripped away, it's demoralizing," Perdue said.

People in Bowling Green are now being assisted by American Red Cross officials with food and shelter after the devastating event. Officials confirmed around 76 people stayed in the shelter Saturday night, and a potential more to come in Sunday night with colder temperatures forecast.

"The response has been overwhelming," said Gina Powell, the youth service coordinator for the South Warren high and middle schools. Concerned residents like Nichole Willis stopped at the high school Sunday morning to donate about $200 worth of restaurant gift cards that she hadn't yet been able to use. She thought the cards could fill a need for storm victims to eat out.

At this time, police and firefighters are still searching through wrecked houses and buildings to ensure that bodies are recovered and injured people are rescued.

Also read: More than 55 Earthquakes Shake Oregon Coast's Ocean Floor for 2 Days