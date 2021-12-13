On Sunday, a major storm hit Northern California, dumping up to 10 feet of snow at higher altitudes before moving south on Monday and Tuesday.

Incoming Storm

According to forecasters, the storm in Southern California is expected to be "substantial," with up to 3 inches of rain in coastal regions and up to 5 inches in the foothills and mountains.

"We're anticipating some heavy rain for Los Angeles after midnight Monday and into Tuesday morning," said Mike Wofford of the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Above 7,000 feet, one to three feet of snow is forecast, with a few inches possible as low as 4,500 feet.

"Ski resorts will thrive," Wofford predicted.

Cooling the Area Down

The storm will bring cooler weather to the mountains and portions of the San Fernando Valley, with highs in the 50s on Monday and Tuesday and lows in the 30s Tuesday night.

Temperatures in the Antelope Valley might dip into the 20s at night, with wind gusts of 40 to 65 miles per hour expected.

Travel Delays

According to the weather service, the storm could cause travel delays, debris flows in recent burn areas, isolated floods, mud and rock slides on mountain routes, and dangerous winter driving conditions in the mountains over 7,000 feet.

An atmospheric river crossed the San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday morning, bringing the heaviest rain Sunday night into Monday in Northern California.

According to forecasters, forecasters predict a front coming across the Bay Area to stall over Santa Cruz on Sunday night, bringing heavy rain and worries about flooding in recent burn scars.

The weather service predicted that higher elevations might receive more than 6 inches of rain, with some portions of the Santa Lucia Mountains receiving up to 10 inches.

Strong Winds

Our crews are working hard to keep the roads clear and safe for the traveling public. If you’re planning to travel during this storm, please make sure you have chains in your vehicle, you drive based on the conditions, and you stay alert and drive safely around our crews. pic.twitter.com/AOmshBmO2z — Caltrans District 2 (@CaltransD2) December 12, 2021

As heavy gusts blew through, forecasters were concerned about the possibility of falling tree limbs and broken power lines. The heavy snow will create severe traffic delays, making travel "very difficult to impossible across the mountains," according to authorities. It will be followed by high winds that will decrease visibility and induce whiteout conditions. Over the next few days, the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area has warned skiers and snowboarders to expect significant snowfall and severe gusts. "If you want to visit the region at that period, please plan and check CalTrans for up-to-date chain control and road condition information," the resort advised on Facebook. "Be careful, prepare ahead, obey any closures, and enjoy a typical High Sierra storm."

Avoid Travels

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through Tuesday night. Travel will be hazardous and is highly discouraged. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/CJqSCLwyIW — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 12, 2021

The National Weather Service in Sacramento recommends people not to travel because many mountain routes require chains.

Above 5,000 feet, some portions of Shasta County could experience 5 to 6 feet of snow, with more than 6 feet likely in Lassen and Sierra counties.

A second weather system might bring additional rain and snow on Wednesday and Thursday.

"After this storm, we'll need a new color scale for our snow forecast maps," the weather agency tweeted.