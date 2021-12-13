Smooth-coated otters swim in the waters along the Changi beach in Singapore on October 9, 2021. (Photo : Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A man who was taunted by a bunch of otters in a Singapore sanctuary stated that he assumed he was about to die.

Graham George Spencer, a British national residing in Singapore, claims to have been pursued, pushed down, and attacked "26 times in 10 seconds" by a group of otters whilst out in an early stroll in the botanical garden.

A British Man Bitten 26 Times By Group of Otters

Spencer informed the media that on 30 November, he was nearing the parks' entryway when he noticed approximately 20 otters traversing a walkway next to him.

Spencer stated in an interview that the creatures were going calmly at first but went berserk when some other guy approached them. Spencer was not as fortunate as the athlete in avoiding the creatures. He said they rushed at him, slashing his ankles, legs, and buttocks and knocking him down.

Spencer's companion, who was around "15 yards" apart, raced up yelling in an attempt to intimidate the otters down immediately.

"In 10 seconds, I was attacked 26 times." I do not even imagine I'd be around if it weren't for my pal. "I'd be gone," he told the regional publication Today.

The two stated that they rushed forward into a tourist center while being chased by the otters. Spencer was sent to neighboring Gleneagles health center for tetanus injections and oral medicines after personnel at the institution addressed some of his injuries. He stated that he had went to the medical center three times for treatment of his injuries. Healthcare costs from the incident totaled roughly $1,200.

Spencer stated that after communicating with a spokesperson from the Singapore Botanical Garden, he was informed that officials were looking into the matter.

The archipelago is thought to be place of residence to ten otter populations, or around 90 otters in all. They were forced out by contamination in the 1970s, but have recently come back as the nation's rivers have been thoroughly cleaned.

According to the Washington Post, the creatures are familiar sightings in medical entrances and residential complexes, and they have also been observed consuming from outdoor fountains.

The Frequent Attacks of Otters

Despite river otters seems to be harmless, they have already been reported to assault humans in the earlier days. In May, a 77-year-old man was clawed on the knee by an otter while jogging near Singapore's Kallang Reservoir.

In September, inhabitants of Anchorage, Alaska, were faced by a swarm of hostile otters. The gang was said to have attacked dogs, children, and humans along streams, rivers, and lakes in the region.

According to Bernard Seah, a follower of Otter Watch and the Otter Advisory Committee, which monitor otters in the region encircling the National Botanical Fields, the Zouk family of otters were frequent attendees to the Lawns and may have attacked Spencer out of alarm.

"Considering that it was early in the morning, it could have been gloomy and perplexing for the otters, and Spencer could simply have been a casualty of scenario," he informed the Straits Times.

The National Park Service Council of Singapore has gave a notice about what to do if you come into contact with an otter.

"DO NOT approach, pursue, or surround the otters." Keep a safe space between you and them.

"Getting too near to the otters may scare them," it warns.

