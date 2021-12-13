An exploration and production automaton, buzzing across Monterey Bay's Bizarro World, succeeded to acquire exceedingly unusual photographic evidence of a huge phantom jellyfish.

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Experimental Center has dispatched thousands of remote controlled automobiles to the water depths over the course of 34 years, however this is just the ninth time explorators have discovered this cagey crimson monster.

The Exploration for Giant Phantom Jelly Fish

The incredible recent video explored the huge phantom jelly known as the Stygiomedusa gigantea from three distinct angles.

Thorough investigation reveals the creatures' 1-meter-wide bell throbbing, its crystalline form a crimson-hued silhouette with approximately four appendages billowing ominously in the backdrop.

The sun has almost completely disappeared at a range of 990 meters. Any lighting that does reach in thus far is doubtful to include significant pleasant colors, rendering the jellyfish's scarlet skin appear unusually dark to any adjacent eyes.

Down from on high, the jellyfish resembles a cap, resting atop a ghostly frame clothed in black garments.

From some kind of distance, the giant's vast scale would be even more astounding. The phantom jelly's mouth limbs may be seen extending around 10 meters after its bell in this image.

The enormous phantom jelly was found in 1899, and despite the fact that the creature is supposed to float in waters across the globe, with the exception of the Arctic, the organism was only publicly sighted 110 occasions in 110 years in 2009.

Prior to the invention of ROVs, researchers study deepwater organisms using trawling gear. However, when a massive phantom jelly is hoovered up and deposited on the surface, MBARI studies suggest that its silky-looking frame transforms into "mucilaginous sludge."

Submersible robotic systems are thus among of the finest ways for us to watch and learn about these secretive species.

Use of Deepwater Robot For Underwater Exploration

A Submersible robots spotted a spiky profound specie know to be the Thalassobathia pelagica, moving in to the huge phantom jelly's silhouette in 2004. The fish also was grabbed with its belly sitting directly on the jellyfish.

The authors believe the fish and the huge phantom jelly have a symbiotic connection that provides sanctuary for the fish in an otherwise desolate chasm.

Considering that the enormous phantom jelly's limbs are packed with stinging tentacles to shock victims, it's unclear just how vertebrates survive unharmed, or what benefit the jelly derives from its existence.

Experts claim the enormous phantom jelly's food primarily consists of phytoplankton and tiny fish, however considering its proclivity to swim in seas a thousand feet underground or deeper, scientists currently learn little about how it lives.

Two observations of the jellyfish in the Gulf of Mexico imply that the species hunts by adhering to underwater formations, freeing its tentacles to capture and hold victims, although this type of activity has never been directly seen.

Perhaps the following occasion we come across such a massive phantom jellyfish, it will be ravenous sufficiently to eat and when such event might happen, no onewill be able to tell and know.

