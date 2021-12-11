Communications networks - and the electricity grid that underpins them - are woven more firmly into our lives than ever before, from the global economy to families planning tonight's dinner. However, all of those networks may vanish in an instant.

EMP

A geomagnetic storm generated by a rush of solar energy might overload the nation's electrical system, causing cell towers and communication networks to go offline.

Similarly, a human-made electromagnetic pulse (EMP) weapon might wipe out the networks that link and support us for a short period of time.

What to do?

Our modern technology, which directly influences our everyday life, may be affected by space weather. To start preparing for the loss of electrical power in the event of a severe geomagnetic storm, assemble an emergency kit and devise a family communication plan. Other actions to follow in case of an emergency include:

Fill plastic containers halfway with water and store them in the refrigerator or freezer if space permits. Because water expands as it freezes, it leaves approximately an inch of room within each one. This cooled or frozen water during a power outage will help keep food cold.

Most medications that need to be refrigerated can be safely stored in a closed refrigerator for many hours. If you're unsure, see your doctor or pharmacist. If you're unsure, see your doctor or pharmacist.

Because gas stations rely on electricity to run their pumps, keep your automobile tank at least half-filled.

Find out where your electric garage door opener's manual release lever is situated and how to operate it if you have a garage. Garage doors may be hefty, so be aware that you may want assistance in lifting it.

If you utilize the garage as your principal method of entry, have a key to your house with you if the garage door does not open.

Keep spare phone batteries in a safe area or invest in a solar-powered or hand-crank charger. In the case of a power outage, these chargers are functional emergency equipment for keeping your laptop and other small electronics running. If you own a car, invest in a car phone charger so you can keep your phone charged if you lose power at home.

Keep at least one non-cordless receiver in your home if you have a classic landline (non-broadband or VOIP) phone since it will operate even if the power goes out.

Make a contact sheet for your family. At least one out-of-town contact should be included since they may be better equipped to contact family members in an emergency.

Make backup copies of vital digital data and information regularly, preferably automatically.

Geomagnetic Storm

The vast majority of NOAA Geomagnetic Scale 5 level storms (G5) will not cause catastrophic damage to the electric grid. On average, the Earth is impacted by such storms about four times during every 11-year solar cycle, so many large storms have affected the planet since the Carrington Storm with much less significant impact.

