A life-threatening scenario arose Friday night as a tornado outbreak erupted throughout the South and Midwest, resulting in major casualties in at least one state.

Under Tornado Watch

Over 16 million people in nine states were under a tornado watch on Friday night and Saturday morning, stretching from eastern Texas to Indiana. Several tornadoes struck throughout the night as the weather worsened, posing a complicated situation.

It's just before 7:00 p.m. Spotters in Greenfield or Jonesboro, in the northeastern region of Arkansas, verified a huge and highly deadly tornado about 10 a.m. CST. At least one death was recorded in the village of Monette, 25 miles from Jonesboro after the Monette Manor Nursing Home was damaged by a severe and hazardous tornado that passed through the region.

According to Region 8 News, Craighead County Judge Marvin Day reported "severe injuries" at the nursing facility, with at least 20 people trapped and five critically hurt.

As the storms passed through Jonesboro, the newsroom was forced to seek shelter.

Tornado Warning

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado warning has been issued for sections of southeastern Missouri, including Steele, Caruthersville, and Hayi. Employees at the National Weather Service office in St. Louis, Missouri, sought cover temporarily as storms raced over the state, with a tornado tracking south of the office. One verified death and two injuries in the Defiance, Missouri area.

Mayfield, Kentucky, was also under a tornado watch until 10:15 p.m. CST, where a powerful tornado was confirmed by radar to have struck directly. A tornado hit a candle business in Mayfield, trapping numerous people inside and causing fires. Several residences on Main Street were reported to be completely demolished or severely damaged. The tornado also devastated the county's emergency medical services department, leaving the area without ambulances and requiring outside assistance. Due to debris, several routes on the outskirts of town were unusable from Friday night into Saturday morning.

Due to catastrophic tornado damage, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency early Saturday morning, deploying the Kentucky Guard and State Police. A railway derailed and hit numerous homes in Earlington and Barnsley, Kentucky; shortly after, a tornado went through the region. Due to the tornado, people in Bowling Green, Kentucky, were reported trapped in their houses, with a fire breaking out at the National Corvette Museum and several injuries recorded.

What to do during tornado?

Listen to NOAA Weather Radio and check your local news or government social media feeds for the most up-to-date emergency information. Obey all state, municipal, and tribal officials' orders.

Find out how likely your location is to be hit by a tornado. Tornadoes are more common in the Midwest and Southeast of the United States.

Immediately flee to a safe location you've identified during a tornado. Current emergency information and instructions can be found by listening to EAS, NOAA Weather Radio, or local alerting systems.

