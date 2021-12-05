The World Health Organization (WHO) updated its air quality guidelines in September. Two studies have been published in response to this statement, estimating the health benefits of applying these guidelines throughout Europe.

The European Environment Agency conducted the initial research. It was revealed that at least 177,300 premature deaths may have been stopped in 2019 if EU countries followed the revised WHO guidelines. In 2019, the UK would have saved 17,200 individuals, or over half of the 35,700 people who died as a result of pollution.

The Institute for Global Health in Barcelona conducted the second research. It looked at over 1,000 cities throughout Europe. There are 168 million people living in these areas.

In 2015, 109,000 premature deaths may have been prevented if the revised particle pollution guidelines had been followed. If the revised nitrogen dioxide guidelines were followed, another 57,000 premature deaths may have been avoided.

Hotspots of Air Pollution

Prof Mark Nieuwenhuijsen, who headed the European cities research said: "Our cities are hotspots of air pollution, but also the places for the quickest and best ways to reduce it. Cities are generally more conscious of the problem and more agile in taking decisions.

"We urgently need to shift private car use to public and active transportation. We can do this by introducing new urban models like the 15-minute city, superblocks or car-free neighbourhoods."

Much has already been accomplished. Between 2005 and 2019, the number of premature deaths caused by inhaling filthy air in the EU decreased by over a quarter of a million each year. The adjustment resulted in an extra 21,060 fatalities being prevented per year in the United Kingdom.

The two studies demonstrate what might be accomplished if more aggressive measures were taken. The advantages are not limited to a decrease in premature deaths.

Health Effects of Air Pollution

Even in countries that are clean, exposure to air pollution leads to substantial health impacts, stated Prof Bert Brunekreef of Utrecht University, a member of the WHO Guideline Development Group.

Premature death is one example, but there are also long-term consequences, ranging from low birthweight and pneumonia in early infants to asthma, heart disease, and lung cancer later in life.

To accomplish the new guidelines, considerable efforts will be required over the course of a decade or more. The world must recall that the previous WHO guideline for particle pollution was once thought to be unattainable, but it has already been achieved, or is on the verge of being achieved, in many highly populated places throughout the world.

