LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: A COVID-19 test center operates inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on December 01, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The Biden administration is planning to announce tighter restrictions for travelers flying into the United States, including requiring a negative test for COVID-19 one day ahead of travel, in response to the new Omicron variant. (Photo : Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The world was shocked with the circulating news online about a new strain of coronavirus variant that is said to be harmful. With the recent events, the government of United States has finally opened up to the public.

According to news reports and public health authorities, the very inaugural verified occurrence of the Omicron, an emerging and risky coronavirus special version, has already been detected and occurred in the United States, California.

The First Case of Omicron Variant

In a white house press conference, executive director of the National Research center of Allergy and Communicable Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the incidence occurred in an ordinary person who flew from South Africa on November 22, 2021, which is before border controls were already in place.

The passenger was also tested positive for Covid-19 on November 29, 2021.

The said person, according to Fauci, is under self-quarantining and direct contacts had also came back negative for the coronavirus.

While Dr. Grant Colfax, San Francisco's director of public health, remarked that the patient has not even had a booster injection.

"The patient is completely normal and he is only having minor side effect, which are diminishing at this moment, nothing to worry about," noted by Fauci.

Using genome analysis at the University of California, healthcare institutions determined the case was generated by the Omicron variation, and the simulation was validated by the U.S. Centers for Disease and Preventative measures.

Color Health claimed in an initial comment that the positive result of the test has been brought back through Covid-19 screening in San Francisco.

Wherein Omicron was recognized in less than 30 hours from of the point of collection to variant identification.

The World Health Organization has designated Omicron as a mutation of worry, noting that the variation poses an extremely considerable worldwide threat.

Investigators in South Africa discovered the variation, which has now been reported in numerous nations.

U.S. Restrict Travels From South Africa

Specialists of the study are trying to figure out how much contagious the variation seems to be, how extremely ill it tends to render patients, and how effectively existing immunizations function against that as well.

Only till so much about the variation is known, the United States has barred public transport from South Africa as well as to yet another seven additional nations.

President of the United States of America, Mr. Joe Biden described the mutation as reason for alarm, but not as cause for hysteria.

"we'll have had to handle this emerging danger just as we faced ones that came before the last one," noted President Biden.

Medical authorities are recommending individuals to be immunized now against Covid-19 or, if appropriate, to obtain an additional shot or what is known as the booster shot.

Conventional precautions, like as wearing face masks, washing of hands regularly, physical separation, and air conditioning, will continue to be effective against with the Omicron version.

The Delta type of the coronavirus is still the most common worldwide and in the territory of United States.

