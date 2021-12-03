Is there no snow in Colorado? This isn't a continuation to Tom Hanks' film "Sleepless in Seattle," but rather a true story spreading throughout the state with very serious effects.

First Late Snowfall in Denver

It has been 224 days (and counting) since it has snowed a measurable quantity in Denver, breaking the record for the longest date for a first snowfall, which has stood since snowfall records started in 1882, according to CNN.

The state's long-running drought, decreasing water supplies, and a population eager to hit the slopes are all affected by the prolonged dry spell.

Ayesha Wilkinson, a National Weather Service meteorologist, told CNN that "Everywhere across the state is experiencing some kind of drought conditions."

For example, Denver recently experienced its second-least snowiest November on record, with no measured snowfall - implying that there were a few flurries but no accumulation. This November comes second only to 1949, when no flakes fell from the sky.

Ski Resorts Forced to Delay Opening Day

Some ski resorts, like Telluride, were forced to postpone their opening day until after Thanksgiving, sacrificing income from the longer holiday weekend.

Ski resorts have been forced to produce artificial snow to make up for the shortage and allow skiers to return to the slopes safely. Despite this, the weather hasn't really cooperated.

A combination of low temperatures and low humidity, also known as the wet bulb, is required for optimal snowmaking conditions. To assist optimize the base snowfall, temperatures in the mountains must stay at or below freezing both at night and throughout the day.

Snow is essential in Colorado not just for the almost $5 billion ski business, but also for the state's fresh water supply.

Colorado Faces Severe Drought Condition

According to the Environmental Center at the University of Colorado Boulder, the snowpack provides almost two-thirds of Colorado's water supply. Because of the long-running drought in the western United States, less snow equals less water, which is terrible news for everyone.

More than 40 million Americans get their drinking water from the Colorado River Basin, which has its headwaters in the western region of the state. For the first time, a water deficit has been declared, partially worsened by climate change.

The drought situation in Colorado has worsened once further. After a short respite over the spring and summer, the statewide proportion of people experiencing moderate drought rose to 88 percent last week and is currently at 95 percent, with no rain anticipated until next week.

Winter Conditions May Return

Because the winter season has gotten off to a sluggish start doesn't imply the remainder of the season will be the same. In Denver, December has a history of producing high snowfall totals, with an average of 8 inches for the month. This usually translates to many feet of snow.

Storms coming in from the southwest are preferred by Colorado skiers because they bring a lot of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, which may result in many feet of snow in the mountains.

Another good snowfall track is from the northwest, which prefers lighter and fluffier snow, dubbed Champagne Powder by Steamboat Ski Resort.

