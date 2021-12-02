The atmosphere underwent a snowy shift over the Great Lakes and Northeast just after Thanksgiving, and heavy snow might very well continue this week as December and weather forecasting season commence.

As per AccuWeather climatologists, a sequence of at least three fast-moving tropical storms will bring more snowfall, slick roads, and overall frigid temperatures.

Climatologists noted that the possibility of chillier winds will blow back into the Northeast, resulting in no big quake. The possibility of southern disruption will push towards the northeast, as the chillier air moves in, resulting in a bolstering cyclone that will dump winter weather all across Northeast and possibly a freezing rain of snowfall along the I-95 route.

Series of Storm Surges Takes Place During Thanksgiving

With the progressive northward withdrawal of the clipper devices and the extremely cold wind, the pushes of cold atmosphere and lake-effect frost that pursue each hurricane will become less prominent this week.

With a more northerly circuit and more publicity to relatively mild atmosphere, not as many regions in southern New York, southern Michigan and Pennsylvania are probable to see piling up ice later this week.

AccuWeather climatologists will proceed to deliver alerts on clipper storm surges, hazardous transport circumstances, and the possibility of a larger hurricane and frozen blow late this weekend and soon next week.

It was the first quantifiable winter of the season in certain regions, and it glanced rather like a winter festival as university and NFL football clubs competed against each other aspects on winter weather areas over the weekend.

On Monday, it caused greater freezing rain and even combined snowfall and rainstorms from New York through New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

"With the cold surge early next week and a disruption in the southern stream of the prevailing winds, it may come down to choose," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Forecast Bernie Rayno stated.

The Aftermath of Storm Surges in Great Lakes

A big surge of frigid air may well not resurface till a fourth storm blows over the southern tier of Canada this week.

The majority of these storms won't result in northerly winds, although a handful of the stronger snow flurries did cover the surface in certain areas.

This might confine any significant snowfall at the climax of the week to the northern tier, including the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, northern New York state, and northern New England.

Newark, New Jersey, experienced 0.1 ice storm, whereas State College, Pennsylvania, recorded little more than 0.5 inch.

Despite the fact that relatively warm air is expected to enhance and grow across much of the United States this week, meteorologists predict that an obstinate sleeve of frigid air will remain in place from the Upper Midwest to New England, as well as parts of the central Appalachian and mid-Atlantic areas, for the next several nights.

The primary clipper cyclone in the sequence dumped significant snow on portions of the middle Appalachians and the I-95 corridor this past weekend.

