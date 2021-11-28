Mr. Goxx, a hamster who became famous for his crypto trading skills, died unexpectedly due to unexplained causes. Wednesday's Twitter announcement from Mr. Goxx's unidentified owner confirmed the terrible news.

Death of Mr. Goxx

According to the tweet, Mr. Goxx showed no sign of that he was seriously ill, though he was saved from renal issues as a result of a professional mite treatment in his early days. After eating normally till Sunday, he abruptly refused to eat and slept peacefully on Monday morning.

Mr. Goxx, whose original name is Max, rose to fame in September 2018 when its bitcoin portfolio gained 24% in a single day, beating the S&P 500 and Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway.

Mr. Goxx purchased and traded digital currencies from his own office in Germany, which he kept secret.

Mr. Goxx started trading in June after his owner constructed a 'trading office' consisting of an intention wheel and decision tunnels to purchase and sell bitcoins, according to Daily Mail.

The hamster would first spin the 'intention wheel,' selecting one of the 30 digital currencies to trade, and then go through a 'buy' or sell' tunnel, which would initiate a transaction movement.

Tron, Ripple's XRP, Cardano's ADA, and ether are among the top cryptocurrencies held by Mr. Goxx

Mr. Goxx: Hamster with Great Skills

According to performance statistics gathered by Protos, its portfolio achieved a high of about $580 in mid-September, when its performance was up nearly 50% in less than three months.

Mr Goxx may purchase increments by traveling through the tunnel several times without entering the wheel, the hamster's owner told Protos in July. If interest in Mr. Goxx's channel continues to develop, there are plans to offer him greater power and let him to choose his own purchase amount.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, was aware of the hamster and tweeted in September that Mr. Goxx had "mad skillz!!"

The hamster was also reaching $110 profit while working on an NFT before his untimely demise.

Fans React to Mr. Goxx's Death

The hamster's caretaker also put up a Twitch feed for others to follow him in action, with the most recent video announcing the animal's death.

"Being with us as a pet for quite a while, he became famous out of nowhere," a motionless image in the footage reads.

He continued saying Mr. Goxx has provided pleasure to people all across the world while also reminding the world not to take life too seriously. Mr. Goxx shone a light on gloomy times of epidemic, inflation, and a variety of other problems.

"Thank you, Max (a.k.a Mr. Goxx) and may you rest in peace. You will be missed, and your memory will live forever on the blockchain."

For the folks behind Goxx Capital, the situation is difficult to comprehend, and queries concerning the project's future are irrelevant at this time. For now, they intend to leave everything as it is.

Mr Goxx's fans on Twitter have paid homage, with some calling the hamster "one of the greatest crypto traders of all time."

"Rest in gains", a fan wrote.

