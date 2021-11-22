The US Coast Guard is looking into the potential of a second oil leak off the coast of Southern California, where a pipeline ruptured recently, spilling petroleum into the ocean.

After an oil sheen of roughly 2,100 square feet was recorded near Huntington Beach, where the original break occurred, Coast Guard planes and boats were deployed on Saturday afternoon.

Officials stated that they were unable to witness the alleged oil sheen and were examining if the sighting was connected to the ruptured pipeline, cleanup activities, or another source.

Who to blame?

Federal officials said on Friday that the Chinese state-owned cargo ship COSCO Beijing was to blame for the catastrophic oil disaster on October 2.

According to the Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board, Beijing is accused of dragging its anchor on the seabed and damaging the critical pipeline.

The pipeline has been shut down since the initial incident, according to the Coast Guard.

Monitoring and Investigation

Following the fresh leak, the damaged pipeline's original syntho-glass wrap was removed and replaced with a new wrap.

Overnight, crews will monitor the line to ensure that the seal is functional.

According to an inquiry, the anchor damaged the pipe in January, but it didn't start leaking oil until October.

As the investigation into the leak progresses, authorities will now inspect the suspect vessel Beijing more closely.

According to federal authorities, the ship was engaged in the anchor dragging incident, which occurred "nearby" to an undersea pipeline.

The pipeline was ultimately discovered to be the cause of the leak, which resulted in thousands of gallons of oil spilling into the water, forcing the closure of Orange County beaches and marinas.

Evaluating the Rupture

The break occurred in federal waters at the Elly oil-rig platform, 412 miles offshore, on a pipeline operated by Amplify Energy.

The pipeline connects Amplify's offshore drilling platforms to a Long Beach pump station and stretches 18 miles.

Amplify's pipeline was found to have been damaged and had moved more than 100 feet down the ocean floor, implying that the ship's anchor caused the damage.

Initially, it was estimated that 144,000 gallons of oil had escaped from the pipeline. Still, investigators discovered that the volume was much smaller - approximately 25,000 gallons, but no actual exact figure.

For a short period, the beaches of Huntington Beach, sometimes known as "Surf City USA," and nearby Newport Beach were closed.

Environmental Repercussions

Coastal businesses took a blow, while environmentalists are concerned about the spill's long-term effects on vulnerable wetland regions and animals.

The week after the spill, more than four dozen creatures, primarily birds and fish, were discovered dead, but none were oiled.

The cause of the leak, which happened eight months after the anchoring impact, remains unknown.

Authorities are also investigating whether additional anchors struck the pipeline, weakening it, or whether the pipeline had a pre-existing issue.

