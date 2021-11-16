According to data released on Monday, China is fighting the spread of its largest Covid-19 epidemic, caused by the Delta strain, with passengers from a city where illnesses have spread quicker than elsewhere in the country being subjected to strict quarantine regulations in adjacent places.

Domestic Infections

Chinese officials declared 32 new domestically transmitted infection with proven symptoms were recorded on November 14, the majority of which occurred in Dalian, in northeastern China. According to Reuters calculations based on government data, the total number of local illnesses since October 17 has risen to 1,308, exceeding the 1,280 cases reported during a previous Delta epidemic.

China's Largest Delta Epidemic

This is China's largest Delta epidemic, with 21 provinces, regions, and municipalities impacted. Although the epidemic is less than many others in other countries, Chinese officials are eager to stop any future transmissions as part of the government's zero-tolerance policy.

In the current outbreak, a dozen province-level regions were able to contain their flare-ups within weeks thanks to the swift implementation of a complex set of controls, including strict contact tracing, multiple rounds of testing of people in high-risk areas, the closure of entertainment and cultural venues, and restrictions on tourism and public transportation.

On the other hand, Dalian is still fighting the illness, according to Wu Liangyou, a National Health Commission officer.

Reuters estimates that since the first local symptomatic patients from the newest epidemic were reported on November 4, Dalian's port metropolis of 7.5 million people has identified an average of approximately 24 new local cases per day, more than any other Chinese city.

People arriving from Dalian must be quarantined at centralized facilities for 14 days before they can roam freely, according to several cities around Dalian, including Dandong, Anshan, and Shenyang.

Mainland China had reported 98,315 confirmed coronavirus cases with symptoms as of November 14, including both domestically transmitted and international illnesses. A total of 4,636 people have died.

Covid Strains

Most viruses evolve over time, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. When a virus replicates or duplicates itself, it occasionally alters somewhat, which is natural for a virus. "Mutations" are the term for these modifications. A "variant" of the original virus is defined as a virus containing one or more additional mutations.

Delta Variant

Compared to other variations, the Delta variant is more infectious and leads to higher transmissibility, even in vaccinated persons. This includes data from the CDC and our public health partners that was recently published, unpublished surveillance data that will be made public in the coming weeks, information from the CDC's updated Science Brief on COVID-19 Vaccines and Vaccination, and ongoing outbreak investigations linked to the Delta variant.

In the United States, Delta is the most common strain of the virus. The following is a high-level review of what experts at the CDC have recently learned about the Delta variation.

