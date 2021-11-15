As a result of Covid-19 complications, three snow leopards perished at the Lincoln Children's Zoo in Nebraska. The zoo announced the deaths of the three leopards - Ranney, Everest, and Makalu - in a Facebook post on Friday, calling them "very devastating."

"Our whole community, both within and outside of the zoo, adored Ranney, Everest, and Makalu," the statement stated. "This is a painful loss for all of us, and we are all mourning together."

For years, the three big cats at the Nebraska zoo have pleased visitors by pouncing on pumpkins around Halloween, preening for photos, and reclining on rocks in their enclosure.

The snow leopards have been described as "silly, effervescent, and gorgeous" by the Lincoln Children's Zoo. They were a prominent attraction at the zoo, bringing a taste of mountain magnificence to the Great Plains.

Other Infected Cats

Last month, the zoo started treating the leopards and two Sumatran tigers for the infection. The tigers, Axl and Kumar, have made a full recovery, according to the zoo.

The zoo stated it is still available to the public and is taking steps to avoid Covid-19 from spreading to humans and animals.

Covid Outbreak on Animals

Covid-19 outbreaks have been reported at zoos around the US, including the St Louis Zoo and the Denver Zoo.

Last month, the park claimed that its animal keepers had "seen signs associated with the virus in felids," such as coughing, weariness, and loss of appetite. They took nose swabs and feces samples, and the cats tested positive shortly after, marking the zoo's first and only occurrence of the disease.

The zoo stated the diseased animals were being treated with steroids and antibiotics in an October statement, but it did not disclose whether they had been vaccinated. Zoos around the US have received an animal-specific coronavirus vaccine from Zoetis, a former Pfizer company located in New Jersey. The Lincoln Children's Zoo did not reply to a request for an interview right away.

Animal-to-Man and Man-to-Animal Infections

Coronaviruses induce cold-like symptoms in humans, whereas others cause sickness in cattle, camels, and bats. Canine and feline coronaviruses, for example, infect only animals and do not infect humans.

Cats, ferrets, hamsters, nonhuman primates, minks, tree shrews, raccoon dogs, fruit bats, and rabbits have all been sensitive and tolerant to SARS-CoV-2 infection in studies. SARSCoV2 infected people should avoid contact with animals, according to certain institutes.

Animals do not appear to have a substantial role in the propagation of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to humans at present. More research is needed to determine whether and how SARS-CoV-2 affects various species.

There have been reports of animals infected with SARS-CoV-2 all around the world. Most of these animals acquired infection by coming into touch with COVID-19-infected people, such as their owners, caregivers, or others nearby. The CDC doesn't yet know all of the creatures that are susceptible to infection.



For more health and medicine related news, don't forget to follow Nature World News!