Inclement weather awakened swarms of deadly scorpions from their hiding places and onto streets and homes, killing three people and injuring hundreds more.

Extreme Weather and SCORPIONS

According to state-run media, heavy rain and flooding in Egypt's southern province have people and hospitalized almost 500 others due to scorpion stings.

Over the weekend, heavy rains, hail, and thunder in the province of Aswan led local officials to cancel school lessons on Sunday, according to Governor Ashraf Attia.

Scorpions and snakes were driven out of the southern city of Aswan by torrential rain, dust storms, and snow, according to Al-Ahram, a government-run Egyptian daily. According to BBC News, three individuals have died due to scorpion stings, and 450 more have been hurt as a result of the stings.

Storms Disturbing the Creatures

According to Attia, storms drove scorpions out of their hiding places and into numerous homes around the region. He said that at least 503 persons were hospitalized after being stung by scorpions and that all of them were released after receiving anti-venom treatment.

According to the Saint Louis Zoo, Egypt is home to the Egyptian fat-tailed scorpion, regarded as "one of the most lethal scorpions in the world," with numerous deaths attributed to its venomous stinger.

Flooded streets, destroyed houses, automobiles, and agricultural lands were seen in photos, and video footage shared on social media.

The Al-Ahram newspaper reported the fatalities, which cited Ehab Hanafy, the Health Ministry's Undersecretary in Aswan. It didn't go into detail about the cause.

The scorpion hides during the day and emerges at night to locate partners, eat, and defend its territory.

This scorpion has big pincers and a long tail with a stinging spine, just like other scorpions. The prey, mainly insects or spiders, is captured in the pincers and torn or crushed. The poisonous stinger is utilized as a defensive mechanism as well as to subdue fleeing victims.

Scorpion Stings

Scorpion stings are unpleasant, although they are seldom fatal. Serious problems are especially likely to affect young children and the elderly. The signs and symptoms of extensive (systemic) venom effects are most commonly seen in youngsters.

People who have been stung by scorpions before may develop allergic responses to future stings, much as they do with other stinging insects like bees and wasps.

The reactions to the successive stings can be strong enough to develop anaphylaxis, a life-threatening illness. Hives, difficulty breathing, nausea, and vomiting are among the signs and symptoms of anaphylaxis produced by bee stings in these circumstances.

Scorpions in Egyptian Culture

In Egyptian mythology, Selket, often written Selqet or Serqet, is the goddess of the dead. The scorpion was her symbolic animal. She was one of the underworld goddesses in charge of guarding the canopic jar where the deceased's intestines were kept after embalming.

Egyptian Fat-tailed Scorpion

The Egyptian Fat-tailed Scorpion is one of the world's most dangerous scorpions. The sting from its tail has been blamed for several fatalities. However, as lethal as this animal's venom is, it does have certain advantages. Scientists are using scorpion venom to treat a particularly aggressive kind of brain cancer.



