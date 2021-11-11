In this photograph taken on November 11, 2016, an Indian snake-catcher displays the fangs of a Russel Viper at the venom extraction center of the Irula snake-catchers cooperative on the outskirts of Chennai. A small scythe, a crowbar and a bundle of canvas bags are all that Kali and Vedan carry when they venture into the fields of southern India to catch some of the world's deadliest snakes. Their skills, passed from generation to generation of the Irula tribe they belong to, are crucial for the production of anti-venom in the country with the world's highest number of deaths from snake bites. (Photo : Photo credit: ARUN SANKAR/AFP via Getty Images)

A snake bit a man's genitals on a surprising yet horrific accident in South Africa, wherein a 47-year-old male was reported to suffer from scrotal necrosis or also known as tissue death on the scrotum.

His doctors wrote in Urology Case Reports that the 47-year-old victim from Netherlands was vacationing on a wildlife sanctuary. When toileting in one of the spots in the open area, a snake striked from the toilet and bit his genitals.

Luck is indeed different when you're bitten on the penis hours away from medical help.

The predator was later then identified by the authorities to be a snouted snake or most commonly known to the term Naja Annulifera.

Man Bitten by a Naja Annulifera in the Wilderness

The patient who suffered wounds from the horrific snake had to wait for three hours to be airlifted to the nearest local emergency hospital facility since the location of the incident where the victim was, was way far from the main hospital.

The 47-year-old victim was in excruciating discomfort from his crotch to his upper torso before arriving at the hospital.

More so, the patient also suffered from a burning feeling in his genitals.

As per the press release, the patient remained entirely cognizant after they reached at the medical facility. Though he was suffering from a fever and had scrotal necrosis resulting to enlarged genitals with a pronounced purplish hue.

Despite the fact that the snake's venom is neurotoxic, he escaped any neurological symptoms.

Experts says that the snake, while not normally hostile, has a defense mechanism to readily defend itself whenever it is sense disturbance and threat from other animals as well as humans who are frequent in the territory.

Such as if someone else's butt cheeks are in its way and genitals are blocking their exit from a toilet.

Also read: A Single Protein in Ants Can Determine if it is a Worker or a Queen, Reveals New Study

Experts Warns Us about Snakes

Photographs of the patient's genital was also attached in the case report however medical experts did not allow others to have a look of it.

His genital necrosis stabilized as well, and the medical team did a surgical debridement to remove the dead tissue.

After intensive check-up and care he was given eight doses of venom antiserum then admitted to intensive care, where he required dialysis for acute kidney injury eventually stabilizing.

The wound caused by the snake wonderfully healed one year later as group of doctors was able to remove more dead tissue after the patient was transferred to the Netherlands, before executing a successful graft on the man's penis and scrotum, substituting the dead tissue with tissue taken from his groin.

The medical literature describes Annulifera genital neurotoxic venom.

"What is our take-home message?" the team of medical experts who has help the patient to recover asks at the end of the press conference.

"When visiting a country known for its snake abundance, always flush the toilet before sitting down," one of the doctors finally said putting a close to the case and interview

Also read: Glow-in-the-Dark Worms Reveal the Secrets of Regeneration