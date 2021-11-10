A two degree celsius rise in global temperatures may lead to a 15-fold increase in the number of individuals in places all over the world suffering from extreme heat stress.

Individuals Facing Heat Stress Risk

About one billion people would be impacted by extreme heat stress if the new temperature is maintained, according to new estimates from the Met Office's latest heat map. Nearly half of the world's population inhabiting places potentially affected might be impacted by a 4-degree Celsius rise in temperature.

The wet-bulb globe temperature exceeding 32 degrees Celsius was assessed using an indicator that is part of the international standard for assessing heat stress in work places. In order to prevent heat exhaustion, more rest time is required every hour above these temperatures.

At this threshold, individuals are considered to be in high danger, Dr. Andy Hartley, Climate Impacts Lead at the Met Office, stated. The vulnerable people in the society and those who work in physically demanding outdoor vocations are most in danger.

Maps demonstrating the consequences of climate change at 2 degrees Celsius and 4 degrees Celsius are used to demonstrate the results. River floods, the possibility of wildfire, drought, and food shortages are among the main issues.

Maps of Drought, Flood and Heat-stress Risks

The EU-funded project HELIX (High End cLimate Impacts and eXtremes) www.helixclimate.eu, directed by the University of Exeter, produced the maps of drought, flood, and heat-stress threats.

This new integrated research underscores the urgency of controlling global warming to far below 2 degrees Celsius, said HELIX project leader Prof Richard Betts MBE of the University of Exeter and Met Office. If the world doesn't take action now, the ecosystem will face greater and more widespread hazards to people's lives as the temperature rises.

Head of Earth System and Mitigation Science Dr. Andy Wiltshire added: Any one of the climate consequences gives a frightening image of the future. The heat maps, on the other hand, show that some regions will be affected by multiple factors due to severe climate change.

Perhaps as expected, countries like Brazil and Ethiopia, which are located in the tropics, are most at risk from four of the hazards. In order to avert the worst impacts of unchecked climate change, there is a need to reduce emissions quickly.

How Human Heat Stress Risk is Indicated

The Met Office Hadley Centre is led by Prof Albert Klein Tank. He made a conclusion that heat maps show where global warming is expected to have the greatest effect on the planet.

He said climate change is predicted to have long-term effects on all parts of the planet, including the United Kingdom and Europe.

It is projected that the IPCC's Working Group II report on the impacts of climate change, adaptation and vulnerability would be released soon. Working Group II examines the susceptibility of socio-economic and environmental systems to climate change, the negative and positive impacts of climate change, and the possibilities for coping with it.

Wet bulb globe temperature(WBGT) provides an indication of human heat stress risk based on temperature and humidity. WBGT is defined as "Extreme risk" when over 32 degrees Celsius. At this level, the most vulnerable people of the population, as well as those who work in physically demanding occupations, are most at danger.

