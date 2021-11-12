A 57-year-old British father named Paul Millachip was killed by a humongous great white shark in Australia while snorkeling off from a beachfront where his spouse and kids gathered.

Great White Shark Killed Yet Another Victim

A 14-foot-long monster appeared out of nowhere as Mr. Paul Millachip, went swimming at a seafront in Western Australia wherein he frequently swims.

At a news appearance on Sunday afternoon, his widowed wife paid tribute to his dead husband calling him as a great person and amazing parent.

"He was a good man, a fantastic parent, and he enjoyed working out."

A clique of youths reported to police that they allegedly witnessed the heinous crime which resulted for the dispatching of rafts and choppers on Saturday, 10:00 A.M.

The victim was said to be preparing for a 1KM swim before things got bad.

Mrs. Millachip claimed she only ventured for a little swim on Saturday morning since the temperature became too chilly.

She said: "I simply got into and out of the water since it was freezing, and I'm not a big lover of cold running water."

While the victim's wife applauded the youths who hurried to the coastline when they saw Paul has been in jeopardy and expressed her sincere thanks.

"I truly appreciate what they have done," Mrs. Millachip remarked.

While Australian Leader Mark McGowan called the tragedy heartbreaking and expressed sympathies to the victim's family.

"A really horrible circumstance, and extremely painful for the victim and his household," he added.

McGowan alike with Mrs. Millachip applaud everyone who helped pull the victim out of the sea, notably the group of teenagers.

Only Mr Millachip's binoculars were found during the hunt for his corpse, which have since been called off. Deputy Sergeant Troy Douglas of the WA Police Fremantle local office said the investigation will be resumed unless there was rationale.

Similar Shark Attack Incident

However, this occurrence seems to have repeatedly happen as a similar incident occur in Tasmania's idyllic Bay of Fires.

For a brief time, the crystal-clear seawater under Hannah Mighall, 13, discolored. She and her cousin were straddling their surfboards, savoring the sunlight as they prepared for another waves in Tasmania's picturesque Bay of Fires.

Mighall reflexively lifted her legs in response to the unexpected shade underneath, balls of seaweed frequently snapped off adjacent rock formations and flowed in the ocean.

As one five-meter-long white shark hooked upon Mighall's right leg, the water surrounding her erupted.

Mighall's cousin, Syb Mundy, whom were resting on his own surfboard barely a few yards away, dashed up and starts striking the monster in the head area. The shark drew back of him and, as it moved underneath, go of Mighall, leaping anyway for her board, which was still tied to her thigh by a cable.

The shark dragged Mighall deep in the ocean again for brief moment, this time with the surfboard in its jaw. She reappeared on the sea floor a few shortly afterward, carrying her broken surfboard. The creature had chewed all the way through fiberglass and foam.

