Shortfin mako sharks' social lives are mostly unknown, so researchers couldn't help but wonder when three males began to act in a strange manner off the coast of Mississippi. The satellite-tagged sharks are "hanging out" together - for lack of a better description.

Is it likely that sharks have companions? Do they gather together for parties, maybe ruthlessly devouring their neighbors?

Social Behavior of Shortfin Mako Shark

"For the second day in a row, three ... tagged shortfin makos have pinged near each other within hours," the Center for Sportfish Science and Conservation revealed on a Facebook post made on the 3rd of November.

The center said they are not sure what the narrative is but noted it is undoubtedly a fascinating pattern.

Even worse, the three has a history of fraternizing, as per the center. The center said that these three were all caught and tagged on the same tagging journey and are currently hanging out with each other again. The three were still pinging together near the Mississippi River's mouth as of Nov. 8.

Shortfin makos' social behavior is "mostly unknown," according to the institute, thus any observed tendencies are of significant interest. In February, Fast-Ball, Buc-ee, and Laureen were tagged and have a trail that stretches from the Mississippi coast through Texas' southern tip.

Fast Ball measures 8.2 feet in length, Laureen measures 7.9 feet, and Buc-ee is 6.8 feet. Buc-ee has gone the furthest of the three, traveling more than 6,000 kilometers since being tagged, according to the data.

Also Read: SharkCam Reveals First-Hand How Great White Sharks Attack [VIDEO]

Efforts to Learn About the Shark's Migration Patterns

According to Oceana.org, shortfin makos may reach a length of more than 12 feet and weigh more than 1,200 pounds, and can reach speeds of up to 45 miles per hour. They are also noted for their amazing jumping abilities.

According to Sharksider.com, they've been known to leap as high as 20 feet (6 meters) out of the ocean. Mako sharks are among the fastest swimming fish in the water and are noted for their large-scale motions, according to the institute.

Makos are being tracked as part of a conservation project, according to the institute, to learn about their migration patterns and habitat utilization in the Gulf of Mexico.

Facts About Shortfin Mako Shark

Squid and bony fish, such as mackerels, tunas, bonitos and swordfish, are the main diet of the shortfin mako. Other marine mammals besides porpoises are also eaten.

Male and female shortfin makos reach sexual maturity at around 2.75 meters fork length - 17 to 19 years and 7 to 9 years respectively. Embryos feed on unfertilized eggs in the uterus for 15-18 months.

In late winter and early spring, 4-25 surviving young (average 11) are born, but have no placental connection during development (ovoviviparity). Females may rest for 18 months after birth before fertilizing their next batch of eggs.

Scientists have studied the mako shark extensively. This shark is a valuable commercial and recreational fishery species. Its meat is prized as one of the world's best game fish. Due to its maritime character, it should be handled with care and caution.

The mako has been known to attack boats, but these attacks are usually linked to game fisher hookings and are considered abnormal behavior.

Related Article: Rare Find: First Known Birthing Site of Great White Sharks Discovered Off Long Island

For more news, updates about sharks and similar topics don't forget to follow Nature World News!