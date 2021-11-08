Marie Fast, a 48-year-old dog enthusiast, was attacked in Salt Lake City, Utah, in September, resulting in trauma and a serious injury. By the time she arrived at the hospital, she was in such much pain that she had to be taken to the emergency room.

How the Attack Happened

Marie was having a conversation with the owner of the dog who was cutting hedges in the neighborhood, when she bent down so she could touch the dog. The animal lunged at the woman before sinking its fangs into her face, ripping off her top lip totally without warning.

The victim was immediately taken to the hospital for a reconstructive surgery. There isn't much left of it, Kasja Sparks, her sister, said of her lip reconstruction surgery.

The bite has ripped through her top lip, leaving her with a swollen and bruised face. Kasja, 45, described the scene as exactly like the dog rushed and grabbed her lip.

Blood-splattered flesh was all that could be seen in the gruesome scene. For the rest of her life, she'll have the scars. The agony was unbearable, and she couldn't eat or drink for days.

For three weeks, she drank soup with a straw. It was Kasja's opinion that Marie's autism makes her cautious when she interacts with animals.

When the man mentioned the dog's name to her, she went down on the ground and the dog attacked her, she added.

Her top lip was torn off, and the man ran away with his dog. Marie screamed and cried while she lay on the ground. 'Big and brown' is how Kasja characterized Marie's description of the dog.

Marie Undergoes Treatment

She has undergone two surgeries, but she'll need more, which will cost her and her family a lot of money.

According to Marie, pain has a different effect on her than it does on everyone else. The fact that she says "it's painful" indicates that she must have a high pain threshold since she does not recognize the sensation as pain.

There is a noticeable difference in the color of the skin above the upper lip. This is what a lip would look like, and they're attempting to rebuild it.

Marie, who is usually happy and enthusiastic, has been devastated by the incident, Kasja said.

In Kasja's words, "She loves animals, but now she won't go near them"

Kasja said for the time being, she hasn't been anywhere near a dog because of fear. If she sees one, she gets a panic attack. In order to gather money for Marie's therapy, Kasja has started a crowdsourcing campaign.

Steps Taken to Treat Dog Bite

If you happen to be in Marie's shoe and a dog bites you, do these straight away:

Wash the wound then run warm tap water over it for five to 10 minutes.

Slow the bleeding using a clean towel.

Apply over-the counter antibacterial ointment if possible.

Wrap the wound with a sterile bandage.

Keep the wound wrapped and consult your doctor.

Change the bandage multiple times a day after your doctor has evaluated the wound.

Watch for indications of infection, including redness, swelling, increasing discomfort and fever.

