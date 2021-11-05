October has passed which means the celebration of Halloween also finally expired. However, a haunting scenario emerged in Russia when a dense mist blanketed the metropolis for some time of the week, creating the greatest interruptions to aviation traffic.

Dense clouds shrouded Moscow from late Monday up to the early hours of Wednesday, prompting multiple flights to be disrupted from one of the city's worst transport delays in quite some years.

Multiple Flight Disrupted Due to Extreme Mist

An accumulated count of 200 bookings has all been suspended or disrupted at Moscow's airfields on the whole day of Tuesday.

Spokesman for Russia's state commercial aviation company Rosaviatsia said to a public statement that even though no figures on interruptions are accessible, the postponements seemed to be the greatest ever since a snow storm covered the capital in December of year 2010.

Though it was expected that the fog will soon be gone after Tuesday it seems to be not that way. As an addition number of 60 aircraft postponements and cancellations were made when the thick cloud reappeared on Wednesday. Surprising everyone including the airline companies and passengers yet again.

After which the mist initially dropped throughout the metropolis on late Monday, exposure was immediately diminished. Measurements from throughout the town revealed that sight has dropped to practically nil for up to 14 hours in a row.

Town Turned Ghost-Like As Fog Covered the City





Atmospheric temperature dropped near frost up overnight under certain regions and places around the state, perhaps causing ice to develop on certain areas.

Although this deep atmosphere covered Moscow's iconic Red Square, metropolitan icons including such St. Basil's Cathedral appeared practically otherworldly. Where residents and travelers may assume that it was still under the presence of Halloween.

Tyler Roys an AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist explained that, "An indication of high atmosphere throughout the state created a good setting for smoke cloud to form."

"Which would include a pleasant weather as well as mild breezes, allowing the weather temperature to drop to the vapor pressure," Roys further explained to the public.

Just before temperature changes dip below the freezing point, humidity in the surrounding atmosphere into little droplets of water floating through the air, resulting in smog formation.

When conditions allow, atmosphere may get quite intense, lowering visibility to just only few 100 feet or may in certain cases and areas be less than 100 feet.

While the cloud eased slightly throughout the early evening on Tuesday, it turned heavy throughout Tuesday evening and towards Wednesday early.

However, it was not as congested as on Tuesday, it nevertheless created difficulties around the town.

The mist had gone by late Wednesday morning, and vision had increased, albeit a veil of earth's atmosphere lingered only a few 100 feet over the earth.

As per to Roys, cloud cover is pretty common in western Russia throughout the fall and winter seasons, but it is unusual to be seeing mist this intense remain for this prolonged.

