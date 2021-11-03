Scientists monitoring the erupting volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma were able to capture footage of one of the most amazing images ever recorded so far.

Scientists Watch the Volcano Fire Molten Lava Bomb

In the last days of October, geochemist Harri Geiger was on the Spanish island of La Palma, watching the strength of the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

The volcano seemed to be exploding at a safe distance, but as Geiger and others stood there watching, a chunk of the volcano rolled down the hillside, stopping only yards from his feet. This wasn't just an ordinary rock but a molten lava bomb.

The lava explosion sliding down the edge of the mountain, burning orange as it accumulated volcanic dust, was caught on camera by Geiger.

At first sight, the rocks seem to be ordinary rocks found around volcanoes, but closer investigation reveals that they are alive on the inside, with partly molten lava.

Also Read: La Palma Volcanic Eruption Persists With Its Resulting Effects Felt From Above and Below

How Often Do Lava Bombs Occur?

Lava bombs don't happen every time a volcano erupts. According to the USGS, these deadly missiles only appear during an explosive eruption, such as the one that occurred in late September in the Canary Islands. The component must also be at least 2.5 inches across to be declared a bomb.

The lava explosion seen on video by Geiger was significantly larger, measuring 3.2 feet in diameter and weighing half a ton. It was apparently moving down the hill at rates of more than 35 mph, according to Geiger.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano has been wreaking havoc on the island of La Palma for the last month, forcing hundreds of people to flee, shutting the La Palma airport, and destroying several houses. It has attracted international attention, and drone operators have been filming the volcano's effects, including a spectacular video of a lava flow colliding with a swimming pool.

Meteorologists have also been keeping a close eye on the Cumbre Vieja volcano and its effects on the weather. Gravity waves, a unique phenomena generated by the volcanic explosion, were photographed by satellites in October. The lava bombs are the most recent in a succession of stunning photos that the eruption created.

Anyone in the neighborhood of a volcano, as a male in Hawaii discovered a few years ago, should be on the lookout for lava bombs, which may damage life and property.

Impacts of Lava Bomb on Residents

Darryl Clinton was shielding houses on Hawaii's Big Island from the Kilauea eruption in 2018, using garden hoses and fire extinguishers to keep the lava bombs from burning peoples' home. Clinton averted his gaze for just a few minutes before being hit in the leg by a lava bomb. Clinton was immediately taken to a local hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

The volcano in the Canary Islands is not the only one that is presently erupting throughout the planet. Scientists and tourists have been rushing to view the Fagradalsfjall volcano, the first volcanic explosion in far southwestern Iceland in almost 1,000 years, around 2,500 kilometers to the north.

One group of Icelandic researchers used the sizzling volcanic rocks to cook hot dogs while out in the field, avoiding the need to return to town or the trouble of dragging a cooker through the volcanic environment.

Related Article: La Palma Volcano Becomes More Active Than Ever, Spewing Giant Lava Fountain

For more news, updates about lava bombs and similar topics don't forget to follow Nature World News!