Prime Minister Scott Morrison has flown out of Glasgow and the COP26 climate talks with Australia's international reputation in shambles and the rest of the world skeptical of Australia's commitment to meaningful climate action.

Morrison arrived in Glasgow with a fresh pledge to a net-zero emissions target for 2050 but no plans to do anything more by 2030. He will leave Glasgow, further isolating Australia from a global community that mainly attempts to build momentum for urgent climate action.

Morrison on Glasgow

Morrison's ability to gain credibility for Australia's position on climate change was always going to be a struggle, given that it was so based mainly on as-yet-unknown technology and lacked any commitments to improve medium-term emissions targets.

The primary purpose of the COP26 discussions, which mark the commencement of the Paris Agreement's emissions reduction pledges, was for countries to 'ratchet up' their 2030 ambitions, which Morrison declined to do.

The US, the UK, and the European Union have all sought to use the Glasgow talks to secure fresh promises on ending deforestation, reducing methane emissions, sharing technology, and supporting business.

These initiatives, introduced during the first week of COP26, are intended to generate momentum for a successful conclusion to the summit.

Related Article: Thousands of Environmental Scientists and Academics are Calling for a "Non-Proliferation Treaty" on Fossil Fuel



Australia's Climate Action

Australia has generally avoided this drive, preferring to pursue its agenda during the talks, including openly promoting the Australian gas industry through its official pavilion at the COP26 location.

Due to the need to keep a dissident Nationals party room onboard, Morrison refused to allow Australia to sign on to a big new worldwide promise to limit methane emissions, led by the United States and the European Union.

Morrison had been scheduled to speak at the inauguration of a new global commitment to end deforestation by 2030, which Australia had signed up to, but he instead chose to return to Australia early.

Being Classified with Other Countries

It effectively lumps Australia in with a group of countries, including China, Russia, and Brazil, that have largely shied away from Biden, Johnson, and the European Union's efforts to promote further action.

Morrison's chances of appearing to an Australian audience at the COP26 conference as adopting a renewed commitment to climate action have been completely shattered by his lack of follow-through pledges and severe mismanagement of the ongoing diplomatic situation with France.

Rising Tensions

Morrison's approach has exacerbated tensions rather than defusing French dissatisfaction with Australia's abrupt rejection of a $90 billion submarine agreement.

The disclosure of text messages between Morrison and French President Emmanuel Macron can only be described as low-rent politicking, a practice that would be dubious at best if used against a domestic political opponent, let alone a key ally's head of state.

Morrison's normal response to criticism is to attack and smear rather than reflect and demonstrate repentance, as evidenced by the leak.

It has fallen to others to clean up Morrison's foreign messes.

Also Read: OPEC Member Calls for Change, Urges Oil Producers to Invest More on Renewable Energy

For more news about making the environment sustainable, don't forget to follow Nature World News!