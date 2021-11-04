Once in our lives we have all dreamed of unicorns and how we were fascinated about the idea of unicorns. Unicorns did exist here on our planet, the earth, going back very long time ago. However, the unicorns that existed way back were far different and unique from the majestic horse-like animals we perceived.

Ice Age and the Siberian Unicorns





Mammoths have inhabited the Planet's surface long ago during the Glacial Period. Together with ancient peoples and Neanderthals, there was also additional unusual ancient mammal that was later on known to be the Siberian Unicorn, Elasmotherium sibericum.

It is believed that 35,000 years back from the past Elasmotherium flourished and that these massive beasts weighted roughly 7,700 pounds that equivalent to 3,500 in kilograms.

A few of the recognized kinds of the gigantic ancient rhinoceros has been the Siberian mythical creature. The Siberian unicorn is described to be hairy, that is very much like the famous ice-age unicorn, the woolly rhinoceros.

The Siberian unicorn is said to resemble much more like a rhino than a horse. Wherein Rhinos often have horn on their snout. Just like the Siberian unicorn which also have a horn on its forehead, like the Rhinos.

The Emerge of Horse-like Unicorn





The Siberian centaur demonstrates that perhaps the common depiction of the unicorn as a pony-like creature with only a lone spike on its top of its head is not really a mythology.

But then due to the primitive rhinocerotoids lacked horns, a horn may very well have developed into a feature of some other extremely strange auroch which is what we now know to be the horses.

Now a question is still up in the air. What if these horse creatures, set aside from own their family members, which is the rhinos, produced a horn?

Would these result to then the development and appearance of horse-like creatures?

Well, that is something we are still uncertain about but who knows, there may even be unicorn zebras which we might discover in the near future.

Now horses on the other hand are most likely not required to have a horn since if they would, they might well have them. However, unlike regular horses, Rhinos do require their horns to protect themselves and their babies.

Though mature rhinos do not even have native adversaries, with the exception of mankind hunters, thus it is primarily their kids who are targeted. Rhinos are large and obese creatures. Which makes them very unlikely to be swift sprinter or punters.

In terms of comparison horses and rhinos have vastly distinct bodily structures. For starters, horses are significantly leaner, with lengthy legs.

More so, horses are quick movers in order to avoid wild animals. They are also skilled at striking with their strong legs, which is how stallions battle one another, whereas male rhinos battle with their horns.

As a result, emergence went a distinctive course and did not produce a horn for horses. But, at the very minimum, the Siberian unicorns demonstrates that unicorns existed a for quite some period, very long time ago in our planet.

