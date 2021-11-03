Cholera is a disease that is disproportionately prevalent in Africa. According to the World Health Organization, cholera hotspots affect between 40 million and 80 million individuals in Africa. Disease outbreaks have more than tripled globally since 1980, with 1,307 epidemics occurring between 2011 and 2017. Cholera was the leading cause of death, accounting for 308 cases.

This is especially troubling because cholera is an under-reported illness.

Cholera Connection to Poverty

Cholera is linked to excessive poverty and a lack of access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene. According to UNICEF, more than a third of people in Central and West Africa still lack access to water, and less than 40% have appropriate sanitation.

Children and women are particularly vulnerable to the effects of inaction. This is since cholera is a major cause of child mortality. Furthermore, teenage girls and women are generally responsible for water collection, limiting their time for jobs or school and exposing them to sexual abuse.

In a recent work, researcher Gina Chamley looked at cholera epidemics in Africa caused by drought and the implications of increased dry periods as a result of climate change. Her research focuses on infectious diseases, such as cholera, which have several connections and interactions with droughts.

Prolonged Dry Weather

Prolonged dry spells and droughts are one of the consequences of a warming world. In addition, infectious illness epidemics are a well-known consequence of shortages and their related risk factors, exacerbated by starvation, inadequate access to water, sanitation and hygiene, and population displacement.

These are ideal conditions for cholera outbreaks to spread.

Cholera and Future Droughts

It's difficult to say where future droughts will occur. However, data suggests that droughts in some parts of Africa will be more severe and last longer. Governments adapt and respond, especially water management, mainly determining how long and acute the crisis lasts.

Droughts may enhance the spread of cholera through various methods, including increased pathogen concentrations, multi-use drinking water, reduced cooking fuel, and the use of alternate foods and water.

Drought and cholera epidemics can also cause displacement, which is a risk factor for infectious disease outbreaks. Cholera can spread to new places if people are displaced. For example, during the Mozambican drought of 1991-1992, almost one million people were forced to flee their homes. This led to a large influx of refugees into Zimbabwe, which then had a rapid cholera outbreak.

Infecting Poorer Regions

Nomadic populations and poorer rural communities are two other population groupings that suffer particularly heavily during droughts. This is due to their agricultural dependence, inability to afford alternate water sources, and social isolation.

