On Monday, young climate activists from around the world flocked to the streets of Glasgow to urge that world leader coming for the Cop26 climate conference take action sooner rather than later.

Young Environmental Activists from Around the World

Fridays for Future activists making their voices heard outside #cop26 right now!



Chants calling for #ClimateJustice

Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate were among those who participated in a wave of protests in Glasgow. Young environmentalists from Argentina, the Philippines, Mexico, and Colombia were among those who joined them.

Criticizing the UN Climate Summit

Fridays for Future protestors slammed Boris Johnson and other politicians who took part in the opening day of the UN climate summit, which drew 25,000 people. "Inside Cop, there are politicians and people in power pretending to take our future seriously," Ms. Thunberg told Glasgow demonstrators. Officials confirmed that Mr. Johnson would fly back to London on a private jet on Tuesday, barely a day after urging people to take urgent measures to rescue the globe.

Source of Hope

"The voices of the children need to be heard," says 12-year-old Francisco Vera from Colombia



"The solution to the climate crisis is not there - because the hope is not there," Nicki Becker, an Argentine campaigner, stated. "The movement is the source of hope."

Francisco Vera, a 12-year-old who has previously received death threats for speaking out about the need to protect the environment, was among those who took part in the protests.

"The voices of children need to be heard," he said. "We also need to be part of the decision-making process because it is our present and our future."

Reflecting on the IPCC Climate Report

Filipino activist Mitzi Jonelle Tan, Mexican-Chilean indigenous activist Xiye Bastida, and Ugandan activist Evelyn Acham called on politicians to stop investing in new fossil fuels and implement "creative carbon accounting."

They also urged governments to commit to the carbon reductions required to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, as stated in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

A critical climate assessment released in August cautioned that the prospects of keeping global temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius are dwindling as international emissions climb year after year.

In addition, according to a UN report released before Cop26, nations' most recent pledges will cut CO2 emissions by just 7.5 percent by 2030, compared to earlier commitments. A 55 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions would be required to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Personal Stories

Many of the speakers from the south shared personal stories of how they have been affected by the climate catastrophe.

"The climate catastrophe is occurring right now, and the global south is being sacrificed," said Jon Bonifacio, a Fridays for Future Philippines organizer.

