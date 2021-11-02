MrBeast, YouTube's most generous philanthropist, is back with a new endeavor, and it's safe to say that the whole community is behind him.

Also known as Jimmy, he intends to save the oceans by eliminating 30 million pounds of garbage from the water (rivers, beaches) by January 1, 2022, after planting 20 million trees with his followers' support, internet strangers, and even tech magnate Elon Musk.

How can he accomplish his goal?

As a follow-up to TeamTrees, YouTubers MrBeast and Mark Rober have launched #TeamSeas, an international collaborative crowdfunding effort to remove 60,000,000 pounds (27,000,000 kg) of marine garbage by the end of 2021.

It is the internet's largest creator-led fundraising endeavor to date. Thousands of creators have announced the initiative to their audiences. The two well-known content creators work with the NGOs Ocean Conservancy and The Ocean Cleanup to eliminate garbage using donations to fund the project.

In addition, the initiative aims to motivate young people to make a difference in the world and its waters so that future generations can enjoy a trash-free environment.

Because of the two YouTube content creators' large follower counts, a project like TeamTrees would have a lasting impact on the world and would reach many audiences through their large audiences.

MrBeast addressed the internet after seeing the success of TeamTrees passing its goal that he wanted to make projects like TeamTrees as "a yearly thing." Inspiring audiences, particularly young people, who would benefit from this message and project.

Hoping that people recognize that the earth is much too vital to allow humans to pollute it without a response. They chose to target 10 million more than TeamTrees' 20 million goal. If $30 million is contributed by the end of 2021, 30,000,000 pounds of trash will be removed.

Creators were urged to share content that persuaded people to give and aid the cause by meeting the objective. Youtube Originals contributed to the project's funding and was a strong supporter with a significant viewership.

Working with Ocean Conservancy and The Ocean Cleanup

The contributions were given to two nonprofits, Ocean Conservancy and The Ocean Cleanup. The Water Conservancy was entrusted with cleaning garbage-strewn beaches and "fishing out" debris from the ocean.

The Ocean Cleanup was charged with deploying its Interceptor robots on the world's rivers contaminating the sea the most.

Each $1 donation was supposed to help remove 2 pounds of debris from the ocean. Each gift is shared between the two charities, and each contribution is tracked to ensure that the funds are used to remove the specified amount of garbage.

#TeamSeas

On Friday, October 29, 2021, at 1 p.m. (PT), the project was widely distributed over the internet on various social media platforms, with thousands of producers publishing material depending on what they create but keeping the theme of oceans and garbage in mind.

In addition, they're persuading their viewers to donate to TeamSeas. By generating material focusing on TeamSeas, each contributor represents their social media platform audience.

For example, on Youtube, a total of 5,500 distinct channels published 10,000 films with the hashtag #TeamSeas.

