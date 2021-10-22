A new study confirmed that there was a cancer survivor who was later found out to have carried the coronavirus disease or Covid-19 for a about 335 days. This is yet the longest ever to be known and documented case of the viral virus - Covid-19 up to this date.

The findings of this study were published as a pre-print on MedRxiv earlier this month. Which has not yet been under peer-reviewed.

Record Breaking Covid-19 Disease

The patient was a known to be a 47-year-old strong woman whose other personal information hasn't even been revealed nor identified.

The patient with this rare case of coronavirus was first been diagnosed for COVID-19 in the spring of year 2020 at the National Institutes of Health campus in Bethesda, Maryland.

Following 10 months of showing such little indications of the viral infection, her physicians recently learned that she was still screening positive for the illness, as per the study.

More so, the study indicates that the lady was immune - compromised after yet another therapeutic blood cancer chemotherapy 3 years previously leaving her with limited amounts of B cells, which generate antigens.

As shown in the findings, the patient who's assumed to have carried the viral infection, Covid-19 for nearly a year continued to refine positive for the coronavirus, which her physicians assumed were fraudulent claims picked up on inconsequential pieces of the pathogen remained behind during the illness was cured.

So, when the patient's infection rate increased once more in March, the physicians transcribed it. Thus, the report shows the experts discovery and which surprised them as it was remarkably identical to the coronavirus the woman was bearing 10 months prior and but unlike variant spreading in the public population today.

According to the research, the patient got therapy and eventually cured the illness in the month of April which was approximately 335 days after being diagnosed with coronavirus disease for the first time. And as state by the Science News, the patient has now received numerous negative COVID-19 testing procedures.

Importance of Coronavirus Vaccination and Boosters

This study and many others like it disclose details on COVID-19 transmission for those who have a compromised immune response.

As individuals with compromised immune systems are less sufficient to elicit a robust immune resistance to COVID-19 after receiving 2 doses of vaccination, making them more susceptible to transmission.

In the month August, the US government finally made a decision in which the US medical officials approved a 3rd dosage of vaccination for people with compromised immune systems in the expectation that it might boost their immune system.

Alike studies and investigations is also important as it serve as an aid to experts in understanding how well the infection develops. Take for instance the research on an HIV-positive woman who harbored the coronavirus for 216 days discovered that it had evolved at a minimum of 30 times.

