After sunset on Thursday, a celestial trio will align in the evening sky, providing a perfect opportunity for stargazers to put up their telescopes one final time before the colder air sets throughout the United States.

Stargazing may be a pleasant family pastime, but with colder weather on the way and winter just around the corner, some may decide to put away the telescope and wait until next year for the warmer months to return before staring through an eyepiece once more.

This week's collection of unusual items might be one final hurrah before the chilly air sets throughout the United States.

Celestial Trio

Throughout most of 2021, Jupiter, Saturn, and the Moon have gathered in the night sky every month, and October will be no exception.

On Oct. 14, the three will form a clump in the southern sky just after dusk. Each celestial object will seem bright enough to be seen without the help of a telescope.

Jupiter and Saturn will not be as brilliant as they were over the summer when they were in opposition when they were closest to the Earth. As it continues its orbit around the Sun, the Earth has drifted further away from Jupiter and Saturn.

This week, rates will only reach two to four meteors per hour, but this will grow by the middle of next week, when the Orionids peak on Oct. 20-21.

Stargazing

Amateur astronomy or stargazing is a pastime where people enjoy watching or imaging celestial objects in the sky with binoculars, telescopes, or the naked eye. Even if scientific research isn't their primary goal, some amateur astronomers contribute to citizen science by keeping track of variable stars, double stars, sunspots, or occultations of stars by the Moon or asteroids, or by discovering transient astronomical events like comets, galactic novae, or supernovae in other galaxies.

Contribution to Astronomy

Most celestial objects and astronomical phenomena are visible at night, although some amateur astronomers examine the sky during the day by watching the Sun and solar eclipses. Some people just glance up at the sky with their eyes or binoculars, while more severe amateurs frequently utilize portable telescopes or telescopes at their private or club observatories. Amateurs can also join amateur astronomical societies, which can help them discover and observe celestial objects by advising, educating, or guiding them. They can also promote astronomy as a science to the general population.

Amateur astronomers are neither paid nor supported by the discipline of astronomy, and they typically lack a professional degree in astrophysics or extensive academic study in the topic. Most amateur astronomers are enthusiasts, although some have extensive experience in the field and frequently assist and collaborate with professional astronomers. Many amateur astronomers have examined the sky throughout history; nevertheless, professional astronomy has emerged as a distinct activity from amateur astronomy and related pursuits since the turn of the twentieth century.

