Residents in Caribbean resort island of Guanaja, Honduras forced to extinguish a major fire using buckets of water as response from firefighting authorities have been slow.

The blaze destroyed over 200 homes and businesses at the popular resort island on Saturday, showing several seaside properties smoldered and collapsed into the water around Guanaja. Residents tried to douse the flames themselves when no fire service arrived.

"We can confirm that we have no human losses but vast material losses," said Max Gonzales, minister of the National System for Risk Management and National Contingencies.

Hundreds evacuated from the Caribbean Island

Hundreds of residents were forced to evacuate their homes after the devastating fire has been brought under control by authorities. While the fire's origin was not known, there were fortunately no lives has been lost, aside from at least four injured people. It started in the early hours of Saturday in seaside homes and spread immediately.

The 'uncontrollable' flames were soon extinguished with bags of water dropped from military helicopters. Police aided the rescue, while people raced to save beds, furniture and other belongings as the blaze came.

Videos were shared in local media showing the fire's extent, with "90 houses destroyed, 120 damaged, 2,500 people directly affected, three injured and three others to be confirmed," Gonzales said.

Evacuation and emergency accommodation are set up in a church and a school.

Guanaja is one of the three Bay Islands of Honduras where 6,000 of its inhabitants live mainly from tourism, covering an area of just 19 sq km (7.3 sq miles). The two others are Roatan and Utila. The picturesque island is popular among divers for its warm, crystal clear waters and large barrier reef.

Widespread destruction as residents struggled to bring the flames under control

Guanaja, which lies more than 40 miles off the north coast of Honduras, does not have a fire service. The island's deputy mayor Mireya Guillen described as 'uncontrollable' flames as residents struggled to bring it under control and was not prevented as soon as they can.

The blaze sent up billows of huge cloud of black smoke and unfortunately was not put out until it had caused widespread devastation.

Footage and videos shared in local media taken after the fire was put out showed dozens of houses with no roofs and windows, and "vast material losses."

Aside from 90 houses, 120 more was added to the count including some used as businesses, Mr Gonzales said.

"I am very sorry for what the families of Guanaja's main key are going through today, who in a few minutes saw their heritage consumed by the flames. All my solidarity with those affected. I call on the authorities to help the families and attend to the emergency as soon as possible," said a social media post with a video of the raging fire.

"Difficult situation on the Island of Guanaja after the accident," another video posted after fire has been extinguished.

