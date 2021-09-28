As gas stations throughout the UK ran out of fuel on Friday, Martin Miller's electric vehicle dealership in Guildford, Surrey, saw a surge in sales.

Interest in his firm, EV Experts, does not appear to be waning after what turned out to be their busiest day ever. This week is jam-packed with test drives, and the company is running low on supplies.

"People choose electric cars for a variety of reasons, including environmental, cost-cutting, and technology," he explained. "However, Friday was one of those days when people said, 'You know what, this is a sign that we should go electric.'"

Rising Interest in EV

While images of mayhem play out at gas stations throughout the country due to shortages, the fuel crisis has resulted in an unexpected rise in inquiries and sales for many electric vehicles (EV) dealers.

EVA England, a non-profit representing new and potential electric vehicle owners, reports increasing electric vehicle inquiries and interest at EV dealerships, especially in the previous week.

"Saturday was insane, but Friday was even more bizarre," Miller, who established his firm four years ago, said. "I now have trade-in automobiles that need to be moved but don't have any gasoline."

Fueled by the Fuel Crisis

He added that the fuel crisis has proven to be another trigger point alongside existing considerations, such as developing London's ultra-low emission zone. "It was being used as a 'this is the point at which I'm not going to put this off any longer' moment."

He claims that the electric vehicle industry is no longer exclusive to innovators and early adopters, citing the Nissan Leaf, Volkswagen ID 3, and Jaguar I-Pace as the most popular vehicles.

Ben Strzalko, the proprietor of Electric Cars UK in Leyland, Lancashire, stated that as a small firm, the impact of the fuel crisis on sales would take a few months to feel.

However, he claims that every time there is an issue with gasoline or diesel, it acts as "another tick for individuals making the switch to electric automobiles."

"A lot of electric car owners will be thrilled to bits this last week," he added, referring to the ability to charge their vehicles at home. And, as an EV driver, he admits to feeling a bit smug as he drove through 20-car lines outside gas stations in his Tesla over the weekend.

Gasoline Shortage

Customers are claiming the gasoline crisis as a motivation for switching to electric flooded Matt Cleevely, the proprietor of Cleevely Electric Vehicles in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, which specializes in used EVs, throughout the weekend and on Monday morning.

He believes that enthusiasm will continue to grow, with gasoline shortages adding "fuel to the fire."

Although he sympathizes with non-EV drivers who have been unable to obtain fuel, he said it was "quite wonderful" not to have to worry about where to acquire gasoline on weekends as an electric car owner.

"It's been incredibly convenient to be able to fuel upright in our driveway. It's one of the most significant advantages of owning an electric vehicle."

According to the National Franchised Dealers Association, multiple dealers have reported an increase in EV inquiries since the start of the crisis.

In July, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reported "bumper growth" in plug-in car sales, with battery electric vehicles accounting for 9% of total sales. Plug-in hybrids accounted for 8% of sales, while hybrid electric cars accounted for nearly 12%. In addition, more electric vehicles were registered for the second month in a row than diesel vehicles.

By 2030, the UK plans to restrict the sale of new petrol and diesel automobiles and new hybrids.

EV Tipping Point

The tipping point for EVs has already been achieved, according to Warren Philips, volunteer community's director at EVA England, but the gasoline crisis "underlines how electric cars might work for the majority of people."

"The interest is already there; this simply adds to it," he said. And, as things like Cop26, the climate problem, and the cost of gasoline is sure to grow, people will begin to look at electric automobiles, which eliminate that phase."

For more news about making the environment sustainable, don't forget to follow Nature World News!