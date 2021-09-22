According to the fast-food business, McDonald's Happy Meal toys will soon be manufactured primarily of corn and other materials rather than fossil fuel-based plastic. Some international markets have already made a move, and it is scheduled to be completed universally by 2025.

"Making our toys out of renewable, recycled, or certified materials will result in nearly a 90% reduction of fossil fuel-based plastic in Happy Meal toys [compared to 2018]," the firm said Tuesday when announcing the initiative.

According to the corporation, the advantages of the shift will be equivalent to more than 650,000 people not using plastic for a year.

McDonald's Happy Meals Goes Eco-Friendly

For more than 40 years, McDonald's has served Happy Meals to children, and many of those special bags and boxes have featured a plastic trinket or action figure. However, plastic toys were phased out at its French restaurants earlier this year in favor of paper-based goods like trade cards and coloring patterns.

Customers in France can also choose a book to accompany their children's meals instead of a toy in the "One Book or One Toy" campaign.

According to the business, McDonald's restaurants in the UK and Ireland are also switching to new toys that use less plastic.

Of course, Happy Meal toys account for a small percentage of the plastic used in McDonald's regularly in the shape of drinking straws, cutlery, and other goods.

Recycling Plastics

McDonald's noted that "when packaging and plastic waste aren't recovered or recycled correctly, it can harm our planet, creating litter and pollution."

The company claims that using recycled plastic for trays and toys would increase demand for recycled plastic while also diverting materials from landfills and possible pollution sources.

McDonald's is making the changes as part of a goal to get "100% of its guest packaging from renewable, recyclable, or certified sources by 2025, and to recycle guest packaging in 100 percent of McDonald's restaurants."

According to the company's most recent progress report, it's currently 80 percent of the way to meeting its guest packing goal. However, due to a lack of infrastructure, the recycling effort is proceeding more slowly.

McDonald's stated, "By the end of 2020, we have offered guests the chance to recycle packaging waste in over 25% of our restaurants in our 30 largest markets."

Companies Going Green

Companies are increasingly adopting the sustainability movement, a trend that has accelerated in recent years. According to research done by Xerox, the number of American businesses having official green programs in place has increased by 54 percent.

"Sustainability has become a concern for businesses," says Eliza Erskine, founder of Green Buoy Consulting. Her firm works with companies to design and evaluate sustainability initiatives. "It will take all of us to make a difference, and people are starting to recognize that 'we' includes businesses."

