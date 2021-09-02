In two different emergencies involving carbon monoxide poisoning in New Orleans, La. about one person has died and almost a dozen more have been hospitalized, a city official revealed to Forbes, as residents begin to use risky power sources during widespread power outages after Hurricane Ida.

Carbon monoxide Poisoning

About 12 people which included seven children were taken to different hospitals across the city early Wednesday with carbon monoxide poisoning being a suspected cause, a New Orleans Emergency Medical Services spokesperson named Jonathan Fourcade told Forbes.

New Orleans EMS said in a tweet: "This was a portable generator related carbon monoxide poisoning," as the New Orleans Advocate made a report the victims were "members of a family ... riding out the aftermath of Hurricane Ida" in a place of residence in Gert Town, New Orleans.

Fourcade revealed that he does not have information about the 12 victims in the hospital, but the condition of 6 out of the 12 victims was critical when the paramedics rushed them to the hospital (he could not say the number of children among the victims rushed to the hospital).

Fourcade said the city also had a different carbon monoxide emergency which they responded to on Tuesday resulting to the death of a matured male.

He said he did not instantly have any more information about the incident on Tuesday.

Alternate Power Sources

These cases of carbon monoxide poisoning began after another nine people were rushed to St. Tammany Parish and hospitalized there, after inappropriate generator use Tuesday night.

With most of the city still living in darkness and nearly statewide, some are starting to use alternate power supplies including backup generators so as to keep lights and electrical appliances working.

But, electric generators and other power sources that are homemade can be deadly in enclosed spaces, and this could lead to the production of carbon monoxide, an odorless, and colorless gas.

Fourcade said: "We're just encouraging people to use generators outdoors. Also, don't run them in your garage or your car port if it uses the same roof as your home."

Safety Tips for Generator Use

A retired doctor who has studied the problem for decades, Dr. Neil Hampson, told Forbes thatiIt is usual for cases of carbon monoxide poisoning to rapidly increase during prolonged blackouts.

He said if the power outage lasts longer, the more it becomes certain that there will be carbon monoxide poisonings, noting that the initial cases will arrive "two to four days" following the blackout.

State officials are urging residents to follow safety tips for generator use:

Make sure you follow producer instructions when setting up a generator.

Do not position the generator inside your house or garage.

Only make use of a generator outside and the area must be well-ventilated.

Position your generator not less than 20 feet away from your home.

Thoroughly check that the exhaust is not facing any doors or vents.

