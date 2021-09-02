More than 100 men claim to be stuck aboard a drillship in the Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Ida, and they had no idea when responders will rescue them.

"I mean, I was witnessing adult guys in life jackets cry in the hallway as they held on for dear life. It was a disaster. "KLFY News Ten spoke with an unidentified crew member.

Stranded Drillship

The crew of the Noble's Globetrotter II drillship, which is roughly 100 miles off the coast of Louisiana, claimed they rode out the storm while 80-foot waves and 150-mile-per-hour gusts pounded the ship. According to the crew, Noble Corporation and Shell were meant to rescue them, but help never arrived.

"When you're on the top deck, you can see the bottom of the rig through the glass at various times. We were pounded with 60-80 foot swells, so the boat went sideways and overturned in the ocean. We didn't flip in any way, shape, or form, "he stated

According to a crew member, the ship is now taking on water, and they can't walk outside because it's "extremely hazardous out there." After all, the storm left broken cranes, electrical lines, and chemicals in its wake.

"Late" Evacuation

According to the unnamed crew member, Noble Corporation and Shell only informed them about evacuation plans the morning before the hurricane.

"They arrived far too late. So we tried to flee, but it was hot on [our] heels. We couldn't get away from it, so we were smacked in the face "'I told News Ten,' he said.

According to the crew member, shell and Noble have not maintained contact with the ship, and they have no clue when they are rescued.

"Nobody is giving us any information. I know we're bringing in water in the rear, and we have no idea what's going on or when assistance will arrive."

"We're locked in the living quarters, exactly like prisoners."

Injured Crew

The storm wounded four crew members, and Shell informed News Ten that those workers were rescued on Tuesday. The firm also stated that they are hunting for a location where helicopters may land to save the other men.

"We're not getting out of here today, I'm sure. I pray to God that we will get out of here by tomorrow, but I don't think that will happen, "said one of the crew members.

"All we want people to know is that there's a severe issue out here," said the group.

Globetrotter Rescue

On Sunday, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane, but it has since been reduced. On Wednesday, the storm's remnants are expected to hit areas of the Northeast.

"The Noble Globetrotter II drillship successfully secured its well in progress and evacuated the well location early on August 28th to take evasive action from Hurricane Ida's storm route," Noble Corporation informed Fox News on Wednesday.

"During this passage, the vessel was subjected to hurricane-force winds, but it remained stable throughout the storm. According to the statement, the vessel continues to run under its power, with fully working maritime and safety systems, which also stated that the "vessel's helideck is completely operational, and helicopter transportation will restart as a charter service."

"In the interim, if necessary, emergency helicopter transportation from the rig is available."

"The Company is pleased of the vessel's crew's performance and can certify that all people on board are safe and accounted for, although four persons with injuries needing first aid were evacuated as a precautionary measure for further medical examination."

