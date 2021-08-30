According to Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, Hurricane Ida will be "one of the strongest" since the 1850s.

During a press conference about 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, the governor issued a grave warning to state citizens to take all necessary precautions and prepare for Hurricane Ida's possibly disastrous effects. While delivering an update on the storm's track, Edwards made the statement during a news briefing.

"One of the things we learned today at our unified command group meeting from the National Weather Service is that they are highly confident in Hurricane Ida's current trajectory and strength as anticipated. And you don't hear people talk about that kind of confidence very often," Edwards added.

Most Powerful Hurricane to Hit Louisiana

According to Edwards, Hurricane Ida, which is expected to strengthen to a devastating Category 4 storm before making landfall over the state's southern coast on Sunday, Aug. 29, will be the most powerful hurricane to batter the state since the 1850s.

The governor said that up to 110 mph wind gusts were reported throughout southeast Louisiana, as far north as the Mississippi state line and as far west as Lafayette.

On the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, he acknowledged that Hurricane Ida would make landfall.

"So, to summarize, this will be one of the most powerful storms to hit anyplace in Louisiana since at least the 1850s," Edwards said.

Ida Update

Ida is presently a Category 2 storm, but it is expected to intensify to a Category 4 hurricane before making landfall on the Gulf Coast of the United States. As a result, according to Edwards, virtually the whole state is under some storm warning.

According to the governor, flash flooding from Hurricane Ida in southeast Louisiana is a serious worry.

He predicts eight to 16 inches of rain from Sunday through Tuesday, with greater totals possible in some areas.

Evacuations

According to Edwards, residents fleeing coastal regions including New Orleans were also advised to travel north of Baton Rouge and west of Lafayette.

As Hurricane Ida approaches the United Areas, President Biden advised citizens in Louisiana and other states to "pay attention and be prepared."

The president has declared a state of emergency for Louisiana and has asked Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi what they require ahead of the storm.

Edwards cautioned residents that their "window of time" to evacuate is running out.

Landing During Katrina's Anniversary

Edwards said, "We can also tell you that your window of opportunity is fast closing." "You need to be where you intend to ride out this storm by the time you go to bed tonight, and you need to be as prepared as you can be."

Ida arrives on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, a Category 3 hurricane that ravaged the Gulf Coast and killed over 1,800 people.

