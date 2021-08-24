Planting a single tree may not seem like much of an effort for one person, but if everyone would plant a tree, tremendous changes in our environment will undoubtedly occur. Consider that there are over 8 billion people on earth presently. If everyone in the world planted a tree every year for the next 20 years, there would be 160 billion new trees.

There are several frequent questions regarding if trees could really help stop climate change, or if there would be bigger outcomes once every person would plant a tree.

A tree captures carbon dioxide which is a major component of greenhouse gases, therefore also helping with soil compaction, and storing carbon. In short, as it stores carbon, it also absorbs 90% of the carbon emissions by the human population.

It all Starts with Photosynthesis

Photosynthesis is the process by which plants produce oxygen and energy in the form of sugar by combining sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide. As we all know, carbon dioxide is the main gas that causes climate change to happen so rapidly. So, with the help of plants and its process of photosynthesis - that primarily focuses on taking carbon as their energy source, it would surely help lessen the effects of climate change.

A tree's capacity for storing carbon varies greatly. It is dependent on the tree species, its location, and its age. Assume that the typical tree absorbs 50 pounds of CO2 each year. If a person planted a tree every year for the next 20 years and each one lived, which is very doubtful, those 20 trees would absorb 1,000 pounds of CO2 per year.

Current State of Trees in the 21st Century

Existing forests and marshes should be protected and a primary objective by every government in the world. They not only absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in the trees and soil, but they also provide homes for wildlife and animals. Trees can supply humans with fuel and fruit. They may provide shade and leisure areas in cities.

If untouched by humans, surely trees will store more carbon and just do their magic.

People must do far more than plant trees to avert climate change. Humans must swiftly switch to renewable energy sources such as solar and wind to minimize carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions. People should also limit their driving and flying time, as well as eat less meat, which has a significantly higher carbon footprint per calorie than grains and vegetables.

If everyone works together, joins every planting activity, has the mindset of always reducing carbon emissions, and supports advocates that want to stop climate change, we could all help this world become a better place. The process may not be that quick, but small progress over time will have bigger effects eventually.

