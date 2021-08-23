As Henri churned deeper inland on Sunday its rank was lowered to a tropical storm. Here are things one needs to know about the Northeast weather of this weekend that's tropical in name, but distant from its formal home.

Is Henri Still Considered a Hurricane?

No. Early Sunday, the National Hurricane Center lowered its rank to a tropical storm and then to a tropical depression later in the day. It diminished as it made landfall at midday in Rhode Island. It had lesser strength still by Sunday evening, as it propelled over parts of western Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Difference Between a Tropical Storm and Hurricane

It all has to do with wind. The sustained wind speeds to be precise. Hurricane's maximum sustained winds is anything beyond 74 mph. While that of a tropical storm is 73 mph.

Henri's sustained winds climax at 40 mph (64 kph) as of early Sunday evening, well lower than hurricane status.

What Regions is Henri Expected to Impact?

Following its arrival ashore, Henri swerved west, depositing great amounts of rain on Connecticut and Hudson River Valley in New York, which could trigger disastrous flooding. As yet, the storm surge hasn't been notable as it was with the Superstorm Sandy in 2012. And the effects are still tormenting New York. It's predicted to bank east early Monday and move around portions of New Hampshire and Vermont before it will move out into the Gulf of Maine.

Henri, Bob, and Gloria

A stormy trio. Henri had gained more strength and became a hurricane Saturday morning prior to its loss of steam Sunday. If it had made landfall as a hurricane, it would have been the first in New England in 30 years

Its predecessor was Bob, accountable for the deaths of 17 and a damage of $1.5 billion in August 1991. However, with Connecticut in the path of Henri, some might better recall Gloria - the hurricane of September 1985 made landfall on both Connecticut and Long Island and led to the death of eight and almost a damage of $1 billion.

Why do Storm Share Names with Human?

These storms have the name of humans courtesy of the World Meteorological Association which is responsible for drawing up a list of 21 names for every Atlantic hurricane season.

What do People Need to do to Brace for Henri?

This isn't the first rodeo in New England or New York with weather writ large. Anyways, a nor'easter is only a hurricane that has a Boston accent. It's not very dissimilar in the Long Island dialect either. So, the normal protocols can be used: Remove the boats out of the water, fill the cars with gas, stock the store and batten the hatches down. Also get ready for power outages.

