A new report has revealed that deforestation taking place at Brazilian Amazon has gotten to the highest yearly level in a decade, in spite of increasing global concern over the rapid destruction since the president, Jair Bolsonaro assumed office in 2019.

Between last year's August and this year's July, the rainforest lost 10,476 square kilometers which is an area almost seven times larger than greater London and 13 times the size of New York City, as per data Imazon released.

Imazon is a Brazilian research institute and since 2008 it has been tracking Amazon deforestation. The number is 57% higher than in the past year and since 2012 it has been the worst.

A researcher at Imazon whose name is Carlos Souza said: "Deforestation is still out of control. Brazil is going against the global climate agenda that is seeking to urgently reduce greenhouse gas emissions."

Government's Action



This researcher called for the exigent beginning of government actions in order to put a stop to the destruction, including the enforcement of unauthorized deforestation led by agriculture in the region, which reduction in costs for the environment ministry and environmental protection agencies damaged.

Even as he encounters allegations of systematically destroying environmental protections, thousands of soldiers have been deployed to fight unauthorized deforestation and fires. Bolsonaro made the deployment.

The executive-secretary of the organisation Climate Observatory named Marcio Astrini said the policy has proved ineffective. Astrini said the data reveals that it did not work and there's no army operation that will be capable of masking or reversing the attacks of the federal government against the forest.

This year's deforestation rates are anticipated to be nearly 50% higher than in 2018, prior to Bolsonaro's resumption of office, Astrini said.

Brazil's Environmental Policy

In June, the environment minister as of then named Ricardo Salles stepped down during a criminal investigation over claims that a police investigation into unauthorized Amazon logging was blocked. Astrini said the leadership of the ministry hasn't shown any development.

He said the measures that give advantages to the export of unauthorized timber which is the reason why the former environment minister had to resign are still in place.

The new numbers were let out as lawmakers conducted a public hearing so that changes in Brazil's environmental policies will be achieved.

A senator named Eliziane Gama told the hearing: "We are going through a very tough moment in Brazilian history. There's a lot of denialism, and many attempts to weaken our environmental policy."

Activities including grazing of livestock, farming, drilling, and mining are responsible for more than 50% of all deforestation.

