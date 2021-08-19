West African health experts had confirmed case of Marburg virus disease on August 9, in the southern Gueckedou prefecture, raising concerns among health authorities that this could start a new outbreak.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that the 'epidemic-prone' disease can spread easily if not prevented. For the first time, a disease causing highly infectious hemorrhagic fever, similar to Ebola, has been detected in West Africa.

"We applaud the alertness and the quick investigative action by Guinea's health workers. The potential for the Marburg virus to spread far and wide means we need to stop it in its tracks," said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa. "We are working with the health authorities to implement a swift response that builds on Guinea's past experience and expertise in managing Ebola, which is transmitted in a similar way."

WHO, Gueckedou says that the said case of Marburg disease was detected in the same region that had cases of Ebola outbreak in Guinea in 2021, and West African outbreak last 2014-2016.

The Marburg virus disease

According to director of global health at Northwell Health in New Hyde Park, New York, Dr. Eric Cioe-Peña, the Marburg virus is a type of viral hemorrhagic fever that causes internal bleeding, "Usually from an overwhelming inflammatory reaction that decreases a patient's platelets and clotting factors."

Although some types of the disease only cause mild illnesses, it can get severe and deadly for many. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that the viral hemorrhagic fevers (VHFs) are caused by four distinct virus families: Arenaviridae, Bunyaviridae, Filoviridae, and Flaviviridae. The Marburg virus is considered a filovirus (filoviridae), with common symptoms include fever, malaise, body aches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and internal hemorrhaging.

"Filovirus is the same family of viruses that Ebola belongs to," said Cioe-Peña. "Symptoms are virtually identical to Ebola and mortality ranges widely from less than Ebola - about 28 percent is the lowest mortality and 88 percent is the highest recorded mortality," Cioe-Peña added.

An 'epidemic-prone' virus

WHO fears that the virus could spark a new outbreak due to its 'epidemic' nature. The Marburg outbreaks had also been previously detected in other parts of Africa, including Angola, Uganda, and South Africa.

"The filoviruses are not as contagious as what we're used to with COVID-19," said Cioe-Peña. "Infection usually occurs with direct contact with the body fluids of an infected individual, usually close family members, or people participating in funeral rituals that involve close contact with the body."

The fact that this was detected after one case speaks to the surveillance and commitment of the governments of West African countries to prevent another epidemic like 2014," he added.

While the disease isn't easy to identify, health professionals suggest that patients experiencing common symptoms disclose to their doctor their travel history that may be associated with an exposure to the virus that causes Marburg disease.

Fortunately, Guinea's recent experience with Ebola outbreak in 2014 has made West African nation become more aware of controlling the situation.

