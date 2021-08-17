There is a possibility that digital devices and green energy sources, including solar panels, could be contributing to the burden of metal pollution on human health, a new study warns.

Toxic Metals

Toxic metals, including lead, are primary components in the technology people often use all over the world. But, dangerous exposure to lead is not a new thing. Actually, a new study disclosed that for thousands of years humans have been taking in these metals into their bodies.

Scientists in Israel have found lead contamination in humans' bones as early as 12,000 years ago. They gave warnings that modern technology may only aggravate the problem.

A team of researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem carried out an examination on the human remnants at a graveyard in Italy that was still in use until the 17th century. From the remains of about 130 people at the site located in Rome, researchers examined what the chemicals in every person's bones are composed of.

Their discoveries disclose that the amount of lead pollution in human bones almost shows the past rates of lead production all over the world all through the centuries.

Also Read: Coral Reefs and Synthetics: New Material, Clean Possibilities?

Lead and Human Race

As the world starts mining for uncommon metals and manufactures more goods with them, the rate of lead absorption into people rises also. This is accurate not only for individuals mostly exposed to lead but also people breathing the gas in simply, Study authors added.

Today, a lot of people likely think of lead as something that can be found in paint and metal pipes. But, the initial lead boom happened with the production of coins about 2,500 years ago.

As per researchers, this period got to its highest point during the time of the Roman Empire prior to its fall again during the Middle Ages. The production of lead increased again about 1,000 years ago, triggered by silver mining in Germany. Following that, expansion into the Americas and the Industrial Revolution sent the production and exposure of lead to new heights.

Lead Exposure

In spite of global regulations prohibiting most dangerous toxins from use, study authors reveal that even the "cleanest" products now could possibly boost human exposure to toxic metals.

Specifically, the researcher notes that electronic devices, solar panels, batteries, and even wind turbines are demanded at a high rate and can boost global metal pollution levels. Erel says the exposure of lead happens in all different ways, from our meals to air pollution, to soil absorption.

The study lead author warns that "the close relationship between lead production rates and lead concentrations in humans in the past, suggests that without proper regulation we will continue to experience the damaging health impacts of toxic metals contamination."

Related Article: Microplastics Can Accumulate and Transport Harmful Metals in the Environment

For more news, updates about toxic metals and similar topics don't forget to follow Nature World News!