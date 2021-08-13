On Monday, August 9, the United Nations (UN) released an alarming report on purported global warming and climate change, announcing that it is investigating the potential of spraying "sulfate aerosols" on the Earth's surface to lessen the impact of the sun's rays and therefore lower global temperatures.

According to Reuters, the "code red" assessment warned of "deadly heat waves, massive storms, and other weather extremes" if dramatic steps to prevent man-made climate change are not implemented immediately.

The UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published the contentious report, which did not hesitate to blame people for natural disasters, prompting Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to urge a total ban on coal and fossil fuel use.

Studying "Controversial Methods"

According to the study, the UN actively investigates "controversial techniques" of geoengineering to control and reverse global temperature increases.

The intentional release of specific chemicals into the Earth's atmosphere, which, according to the IPCC, may lower the Earth's average global temperature, is one of the geoengineering possibilities being seriously explored, which has alarmed some scientists.

Spraying Sulfate Aerosols

According to the research, humans might spray sulfate aerosols - small reflecting particles - into the stratosphere 20 to 25 kilometers (12 to 16 miles) above the Earth's surface to reflect more sunlight back into space, lowering global temperatures.

Many experts have expressed concern that humans are starting to "play games" with the Earth's climate, warning that the experiments might have disastrous implications for mankind.

The primary author of the Indian Institute of Science study, Govindasamy Bala, stated that science can spray sulfate aerosols into the atmosphere.

However, he cautioned that these particles had the unintended consequence of lowering average precipitation. Therefore, to offset the impact and enhance precipitation, an alternate approach would have to be devised to dilute the upper clouds.

"I believe the next important question is whether or not you want to do it... "Uncertainty, moral concerns, ethical difficulties, and governance" are all involved.

He also noted that some places may benefit from a potentially cooler globe due to such actions. But, on the other hand, others would be severely disadvantaged if all current agricultural and livestock production constraints were removed.

Needs Further Developing

Another primary author, environmental scientist Paulo Artaxo of the University of Sao Paulo, claimed that "the science is not developed enough" to execute geoengineering.

"Any of the existing geoengineering approaches can have serious negative consequences... Therefore, society must examine if the negative consequences are too severe to justify any strategy."

Globalist industries have been at the forefront of research on controversial geoengineering methods for artificially modifying the climate, such as spraying sulfate aerosols or even stationing massive spacecraft above the planet to block sunlight.

Much of the lobbying for such measures was funded by people like Bill Gates. He teamed up with scientists in 2012 to publicly support and advocate for "geoengineering methods like spraying millions of tons of reflective sulfur dioxide particles 30 miles above the earth" to achieve this effect.

Alternative solutions

For the time being, there appears to be agreement among those who push climate change hysteria, those who wish to execute the so-called "Green New Deal" to phase out the use of fossil fuels in the short term.

But, unfortunately, this may result in a really catastrophic situation throughout the world, including the entire collapse of the old economy. Simultaneously, there might be massive energy and logistical failures, isolating millions of people all across the planet.

