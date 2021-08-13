Oregon's temperature has reached triple digit heat, and people are advised to brace themselves for another incoming heat wave moving in to the Pacific Northwest, as the region is put under state of emergency.

As the no. 1 weather killer in the U.S, officials in Oregon make sure to warn residents of excessive heat and possible disruption in power grids and transportation.

The people's safety is always a priority which is why cooling and hydration centers are made accessible in many communities. A statewide helpline in Oregon is also providing information on ways to stay cool.

"Oregon is facing yet another extreme heat wave, and it is critical that every level of government has the resources they need to help keep Oregonians safe and healthy," Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement.

"I encourage Oregonians to take proactive steps to keep themselves and their families safe, including drinking plenty of fluids, taking advantage of cooling centers, and checking in on neighbors, friends and loved ones."

Excessive heat warnings are now in effect through Saturday along the western and northern parts of Oregon, as well as much of Washington. States like Idaho, Nevada and Northern California are also forecasted to see triple digit temperatures in the coming days.

June heat wave mainly caused by human activities

Every year, extreme heat waves claim over 100 lives in an average year in the U.S and considered more deadly than other weather hazards like flooding, tornadoes, lightning and hurricanes.

Oregon has reached over 80 heat-related deaths, amid record-breaking temperatures across the Northwest earlier this summer.

"It's a very, very hot pattern," weather.com senior meteorologist Chris Dolce said. "We've got quite a few records in the Northwest being threatened."

"There can be no doubt after June that extreme heat can kill and we are treating these events like the health hazard they are," Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said in a news release.

According to a study group called World Weather Attribution comprised of scientists, human-caused climate change contributes greatly to the western north American extreme heat waves and would have been 'virtually impossible' without it. The record-breaking temperature since June 2021 in the Pacific northwest areas of the U.S. and Canada was 'never previously observed'.

Other recent studies confirm that human-caused global heating is directly connected with all heat-related deaths in the world.

Staying safe during the hot season

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had provided some tips on how to 'stay cool' during hot weather.

This includes relying to air-conditioners, not fans, as the main cooling source as much as possible, seek shelter in cool places, and avoid going outside.

It's also important to hydrate and drink lots of water from time to time. Using a stove or oven should also be avoided, if possible, to not add heat inside the house. Taking cool bath also helps, and wearing loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing right after.

Most importantly, get plenty of rest and check on a friend, neighbor, or family member - especially the elderly - and ask someone to check on you.

