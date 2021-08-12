American Tourists Criticized for Taking Risky Selfies at an Active Volcano in Iceland

Experts have been warning tourists of Iceland who have been taking photos and selfies of its active volcanoes to watch out for still-molten magma, but some 'clout-chasing' tourists don't seem to get the message.

Last month of June, a 'searingly stupid stunt' of a man standing in front of an advancing river of lava on an active crater in the Geldingadalur Valley was recorded from a volcano-monitoring webcam. This was found as reckless for experts as the dormant volcano had been 'coming to life' after it sparked a series of earthquakes in the region.

The Iceland volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula first erupted nearly 800 years ago, and just recently 'flared to life', spilling lava down its two sides.

Risky Behavior at the Volcano Site

"Hello everyone. I am that crazy man from the Iceland news who went up the cone, only to run down when a torrent of lava was unleashed. Pile on the hate!" said American tourist Vincent Van Reynolds from Denver, Colorado, who risked his life to take 'foolhardy stunt' volcano selfies.

Experts and people in social media did not find it pleasing at all and even found it both dangerous and 'disrespectful' when the tourists recorded multiple POV videos on Facebook, while shouting profanities as molten magma cascades down the caldera, attempting to get closer to the big crater in Geldingadalur, and running away when the volcano started emitting huge flows of lava.

"I was told by rescue workers not to do this," Reynolds told local media outlet Visir. "Some people say I wish I was dead or that I'm the biggest fool in the world."

Authorities say this is not the first incident of risky behavior at the volcano site.

Also read: Even Minor Volcanic Eruptions Could 'Lead to Global Catastrophe,' New Research Says

The Danger Lies Underneath

Vincent told reporters that he has a bachelors in geology, and that his act was actually not as dangerous as it looked. "I have a lot of experience in this field and it suited me well where I stepped and where the lava would flow," said the daredevil. "I was actually in rather little danger. I know what it looks like."

On the other hand, experts say this was not the case, and the "danger lies in the magma flowing underneath the hardened lava field."

Undoubtedly, stepping on the solidified lava fields and formation of the crust is 'pretty foolish', as molten lava underneath reaches over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit and still flowing, which poses a major risk to anyone walking on the surface.

Kristín Jónsdóttir, group leader of nature monitoring at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, condemns these careless behaviors of people at the eruption site for a mere social media post and hopes that no one dies in Geldingadalur.

On Twitter, Kristín wrote, "This is careless behavior! On behalf of all those who have worked to keep the area open and safe, by giving advice and laying footpaths, I hope that no one will die in the eruption in Geldingadalur."

Vincent apologized if he had disappointed anyone with his post, but he plans to visit Iceland again soon.

Also read: Farmer Vows to Stand in Way of Any Gunman For His Alpaca With Bovine Tuberculosis