The hot, sultry days of summer are still in progress with heat waves across the country and less intense, humid summer nights, but there is a possibility the weather could shift in no time as the Northern Hemisphere approaches the fall season.

Autumnal Equinox

On the 22nd of September 2021, autumn will officially kick off with the autumnal equinox and will feature more than just an alteration in the weather.

The new season will be accompanied by the return of football, a flurry of fall festivals, and the well-known leaf-peeping. This is the time people flock to forests to witness trees change into a bright tapestry of color.

Anyone making plans to take part in different outdoor fall activities should ensure they look up the AccuWeather app first because nature can change a journey to a pumpkin patch into a wet and drizzly trip. Being aware of the general weather patterns anticipated in the season to come can be of help when making plans.

AccuWeather's team of dateless forecasters has been carrying out analysis on the active weather patterns and different computer models. They are also looking back at previous years to put together a seasonal outlook, thereby providing insights into the predicted trends in coming months - September, October, and November.

La Niña

Paul Pastelok, a Veteran forecaster and also senior meteorologist is the team's leader. And has helped to explain exactly what people can anticipate for, ranging from the initial frost witnessed in Northeast and Midwest, the highest point of the Atlantic hurricane season and the general concern of drought and wildfire across major portions of the West.

La Niña is one of the greater factors that will impact the country in general this autumn.

La Niña is a climate phenomenon which usually takes place when the waters close to the Pacific Ocean's equator are cooler than it is supposed to be.

It changes weather patterns that are thousands of miles away, even across the United States. This is the second autumn in succession that La Niña has taken up a part in the seasonal outlook.

Meteorological Autumn

Pastelok said La Niña is anticipated to develop, and this is not just the case, it may also develop untimely in the season for the second year in succession. He also added that may suggest unfortunate news for some.

Pastelok said: "Typically, we usually see La Niña come on about late fall to the winter season on average, but this year, it looks like it's going to come in early just like it did last year."

La Niña's return is hinting yet another hurricane season that will be above average, and also some other high-impact weather occurrences across the nearby U.S. in months to come.

On the 1st of September being Wednesday, meteorological autumn will begin. But for residents from Boston through Chicago, it may take some time for the fall-like weather to take place.

