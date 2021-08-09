Animals at a Beijing zoo entertained the audience on Sunday by imitating visitors' quarrels and fighting with one other. It is thought that this is the first time the animals had seen people fighting.

A big fight that occurred at the Beijing Wildlife Park yesterday apparently set a very bad example for the animals witnessing it. According to the park, the animals imitated these wild humans and had their own altercation at night. (Video via Beijing Life/北京生活） pic.twitter.com/ldgn63ya6g — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) August 8, 2021



According to a video posted on Chinese social media site Sina Weibo by Beijing Daily, the visitors visited Beijing Safari Park on Saturday afternoon when an altercation erupted, leading to yelling and fighting.

"They yelled at one other, tore at each other, and many people and animals were watching," says a response from the park management on its official WeChat account on Sunday. "The two sides achieved a resolution after mediation."

Men and women may be seen on the ground kicking and pulling each other's hair in a video released online. A lady holding a baby ran forward and kicked and tore the hair of another woman lying on the ground. Soon after, a guy kicked the lady with the baby in the back, and both the woman and the infant fell to the ground.

The Animals' Reaction

Animals around the fighting location were astonished by the event, according to insiders, because it was the first time they'd ever seen a human fight. Then, according to the response, other animals followed suit in their own animal houses and began fighting, and the scene became out of hand.

The park stated, "Under the careful teaching of the keeper, [we believe] animals learned that fighting was not acceptable," suggesting that guests fighting in the zoo were not good.

Many Chinese internet users were amused by the occurrence. A netizen said, "High-quality human beings even made animals chuckle." Another commented, "It's their turn for the animals to enjoy a circus."

Imitation

The term imitation has been used to describe a wide range of animal behavior, from physical antipredatory adaptations like eyespots, which are entirely genetically controlled, to the human capacity to exaggerate individual characteristics, known as a caricature largely cognitively controlled.

Many imitative actions are reported today, and they are separated from "real imitation." It is argued that much of the uncertainty in the literature about what should be labeled imitation might be related to the contrast between the purpose of imitation and the processes that cause it.

Finally, the different techniques proposed to account for genuine imitation are described, along with an attempt to assess them.

"True Imitation"

Imitation is a somewhat nebulous concept. For some, it is a technique in which a bystander saves time and energy by copying another creature's answer to a problem.

Others consider it one of their most sophisticated cognitive abilities: the observer gathers knowledge about new approaches while making conclusions about the effectiveness of the observed methods, the situation's restrictions, and the animal's objectives and aims.

For more animal news, don't forget to follow Nature World News!