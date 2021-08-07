Over 35 horses have been killed in outback Queensland and the police described this as a "horrific" scene. The horses were discovered lifeless on the side of a main road at Yanburra Station, which is around 60km north of a town in Australia - Longreach.

The corpses of colts, foals, mares, and geldings, have been discovered on the side of a highway 60km north of Longreach. Some were found with multiple gunshot injuries.

A "Horrific" Scene

Animals that were shot include pregnant mares, mares with foals at foot, colts, and geldings, some were found with multiple gunshot injuries, police said. Allan Cook, a detective sergeant told the ABC he has been a police officer for more than 30 years and the scene was chaotic and horrendous.

Allan Cook said: "It's tourist season at the moment, anyone driving past that road would have seen those carcasses ... You've got stallions, colts, pregnant mares, aborted foals, they've shot the foals at the foot, it's horrific."

The animals were found along Cramsie Muttaburra Road. It is believed that these animals were killed this week, between Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Investigation

Police said they anticipated discovering more corpses on the 5,000 acre property. They requested that anyone who has noticed any strange activity on the highway should report. There is a possibility occurrence like this could have a devastating effect on rural communities, said Cook.

He said in a statement: "That is why the Queensland Police Service is working extremely closely with partner agencies to identify the person or people responsible. We are strongly appealing to anyone with information to talk to police immediately."

Police said the incident does not seem to have been an authorized cull. The owner of the station was not around when the horses were killed. Also, the horses were not shot in a way that shows humane euthanasia.

Police with the help of the Queensland department of agriculture and fisheries is carrying out an investigation. There is no RSPCA inspector in Longreach. A person working within RSPCA Queensland told Guardian Australia such a large unauthorized killing of stock animals had never been heard of.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity on the station has been urged to inform the police by calling 131 444 or anonymously contact crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

The Herbivorous Mammal

Horse (Equus caballus) is a hoofed herbivorous mammal that belongs to the family Equidae. It comprises only one species called Equus caballus.

The numerous varieties of Equus caballus are referred to as breeds. Before mechanized vehicles came into existence, this animal was generally used as a draft animal.

Riding on the back of a horse was one of the major means of transportation. Horse and humans have a unique relationship and the animal is both a partner and a friend.

